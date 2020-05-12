Hailey Baldwin poses in tiny bikini as she sits in a sauna: 'Quarantine sweat'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Hailey Baldwin is spending some time in the sauna while she self-isolates.

The 23-year-old model took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of herself -- in a red-colored two-piece with a strapless top and matching bottoms -- sitting in the wooden room.

In the snapshot, Baldwin is covering her face as a glass insert shows off the gorgeous landscape behind her.

JUSTIN BIEBER, HAILEY BALDWIN CANDIDLY DISCUSS THEIR SPLIT, MARRIAGE: 'FORGIVENESS IS THE BIGGEST THING'

"Quarantine sweat," she captioned the photo.

Baldwin and her husband Justin Bieber have been quarantining at their home in Canada amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to People magazine.

JUSTIN BIEBER ADMITS HE COULDN'T BE 'FAITHFUL' TO WIFE HAILEY BIEBER AT START OF RELATIONSHIP

In addition to sauna sessions, Baldwin has been keeping her social media followers up-to-date on how she's been spending her time while social distancing, revealing that she's doing twice-a-day workouts and updating her skincare routine.

Baldwin has also been appearing in the Facebook Watch series “The Biebers on Watch" with Bieber, 26, where the couple has gotten candid on a myriad of topics, including their split and marriage.

In a recent episode, Baldwin said that for the couple, who tied the knot in 2018, "forgiveness is the biggest thing.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You take a person with all of their mistakes, all of their faults, all of their decisions," she said.