Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin candidly discuss their split, marriage: 'Forgiveness is the biggest thing'

Justin Bieber has been increasingly more open about his newfound approach to life and seems to have an improved outlook on his purpose since rekindling his relationship with Hailey Baldwin, who he eventually wed.

The couple married in September 2018, and on Monday, they debuted a 12-episode series for Facebook Watch in which the A-list pair allowed cameras into their Toronto home and lifted the veil on the ebbs and flows of their romantic history – including their public split in 2016, which the two agree was needed in order for them to ultimately move forward together.

In “The Biebers on Watch,” Baldwin, 26, admitted that she had to learn how to trust the “Sorry” singer again “at a time where there was so much hurt and so much pain” in his life.

"I think that one thing that's really important is that from the time you and I ended and were not on good terms, I was on my own essentially. I didn't just throw myself into a relationship, throw myself into something else to try to ... distract myself and forget," the model and TV host told Bieber, 23, as the two reflected on their past from the tranquility of a local lake.

[WARNING: THE VIDEO BELOW CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE]

"I didn't search for somebody to take your place and take another relationship or fill a void in that way. I really let myself feel the emotions I was feeling. It feels like grieving; it is grieving actually,” Baldwin explained. “You feel like you lose someone you really, really love and care about.”

"I just remember I cared about you so much that I was like, 'It doesn't even matter to me if he's in my life, in like, a romantic way. I just care about him so much that I want us to be in each other's lives and that be okay.'"

In hindsight, Baldwin believes the time she and Bieber took away from each other benefitted each of them and explained that their break allowed her to find herself personally and professionally.

"When I looked back on it, it was the best thing that we took time apart and had time to do our own thing,” she said. “I felt like I found my footing in my career and on my own and as a young adult. I did a lot of work by myself and on my own before we got together.”

When the summer of 2018 rolled around, Baldwin said he was further along in her growth to be able to allow love back into her life after experiencing life, meeting other people, and understanding what she wanted in a relationship.

"By the time we got back together, I felt like I experienced enough. I met a lot of different people, I hung out with different people,” she said. “I had experienced other people where I was like, 'I'm cool if I never speak to another human again, another guy again.' It didn't matter to me. I felt like I knew what I wanted.”

"Before we got together I had a lot of doubt, I didn't even know what was happening in your life,” Baldwin continued. “I was a little confused ... and once we started hanging out again, obviously we have a lot of mutual friends. They would tell me that you were really working on yourself and doing really well.”

She added: "They were really impressed with how you were living your life and trying to keep to yourself. You weren't on any f--- boy s--- anymore."

Bieber added to Baldwin’s sentiment telling his wife that he appreciated the level of “forgiveness” she had for him in his time of self-discovery.

“There was a lot of forgiveness that you needed to have towards me,” he said. “And vice versa. We both had made mistakes and I think when we understand how much God's forgiven us and given us grace, it gives us the ability to give each other grace."

"Forgiveness is the biggest thing,” Baldwin echoed. “You take a person with all of their mistakes, all of their faults, all of their decisions.”

The couple reignited the flame in the summer of 2018 before getting engaged in July the same year. A year later, they tied the knot in September 2019 in South Carolina in front of friends and family but before that, they legally said "I do" in New York City in fall 2018.

During the first episode of the social media series, the lively pair bounced questions off of each other about their marriage, and Baldwin said she loved the companionship she found in her connection to the pop superstar.

"Definitely is just the companionship that you get out of it,” she said. “The more you work on it and fight for it to be solid, it takes a lot of work. Wouldn't you say?"

"Absolutely," Bieber concurred.

Baldwin pressed: "We've had to work hard on our relationship. I think that pays off in a way where you just become so connected to each other, and so close and just solid with each other. Obviously, you're my best friend. I think that's the biggest payoff, you get a best friend to do everything with."

Bieber then described the best aspect of being married.

"I think the security marriage gives you is that you make a covenant before God to love that person for better or for worse, in sickness and in health," he noted, speaking about his Lyme disease diagnosis and his recent health. "You've done amazing for me. You were there when I was really struggling. This season, I feel like I'm in the best place I've ever been. You and I are the closest we've ever been, it's really fun to experience new things with you, travel with you."

On the flipside, Bieber said the most difficult part of living a married life is dealing with the “blind spots” he hadn’t foreseen before saying “I do.”

"There's a lot of things I need to work on. Forgiveness things, jealousy things, insecurities that I didn't even realize I had until I chose to spend my life with you,” he said. “Realized there were blind spots in my life that I didn't realize I had.”

“That was really hard to work through those things but I think when you choose to work through those things, I feel like now that I've worked through that stuff, you and I are closer than ever," Bieber noted.