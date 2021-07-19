Expand / Collapse search
Hailey Baldwin
Published

Hailey Baldwin clears up pregnancy speculation on Justin Bieber's Instagram

The 'Peaches' singer referred to himself and Baldwin as 'mom and dad' in an Instagram post

By Nate Day | Fox News
Hailey Baldwin is clearing the air.

Speculation that the 24-year-old model was pregnant began on Monday when her husband Justin Bieber took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and his wife.

"Mom and dad," he captioned the pic, leading many to believe that the two were preparing to become parents.

"YALL having kids?!" one follower commented. Another added: "Wait what? MOM AND DAD?!"

It wasn't long before Baldwin shut down the speculation.

Hailey Baldwin shot down pregnancy speculation after a misleading post from Justin Bieber. (Photo by ) (Amy Sussman/KCA2021/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

"I think you should maybe change this caption to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted," she said alongside a laughing emoji.

Beiber, 27, and Baldwin married in 2018. They've had to fend off pregnancy rumors before, when the model took to Instagram in Nov. 2020 to slam a news publication for a story she alleged they were planning to run about her being pregnant.

"Since I know you guys were about to break your lil story [publication]," she wrote on her Instagram story at the time, per Just Jared. "So please stop writing false stories from your ‘sources’ and focus on what’s important, aka the election."

Much more recently, Baldwin and Bieber made headlines when a video that appeared to show Beiber yelling at his wife in public went viral.

In the clip, the "Peaches" singer can briefly be seen with Baldwin, animatedly exchanging words in Las Vegas.

Justin Bieber psoted a photo referring to himself and Hailey Baldwin as ‘mom and dad,’ but Baldwin clarified that they are only parents to a pet dog.  (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

However, days later, Baldwin seemingly addressed the incident in an Instagram post referring to their weekend in Vegas.

"Reminiscing on how amazing last weekend was," she wrote on her Instagram story alongside a picture of herself and Beiber sharing a smooch. "Had the best time surrounded by so much love."

She added: "Any other narrative floating around is beyond false. Don’t feed into the negative bulls–t peeps."

