Hailey Baldwin clears up pregnancy speculation on Justin Bieber's Instagram

Hailey Baldwin is clearing the air.

Speculation that the 24-year-old model was pregnant began on Monday when her husband Justin Bieber took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and his wife.

"Mom and dad," he captioned the pic, leading many to believe that the two were preparing to become parents.

"YALL having kids?!" one follower commented. Another added: "Wait what? MOM AND DAD?!"

It wasn't long before Baldwin shut down the speculation.

"I think you should maybe change this caption to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted," she said alongside a laughing emoji.

Beiber, 27, and Baldwin married in 2018. They've had to fend off pregnancy rumors before, when the model took to Instagram in Nov. 2020 to slam a news publication for a story she alleged they were planning to run about her being pregnant.

"Since I know you guys were about to break your lil story [publication]," she wrote on her Instagram story at the time, per Just Jared. "So please stop writing false stories from your ‘sources’ and focus on what’s important, aka the election."

Much more recently, Baldwin and Bieber made headlines when a video that appeared to show Beiber yelling at his wife in public went viral.

In the clip, the "Peaches" singer can briefly be seen with Baldwin, animatedly exchanging words in Las Vegas.

However, days later, Baldwin seemingly addressed the incident in an Instagram post referring to their weekend in Vegas.

"Reminiscing on how amazing last weekend was," she wrote on her Instagram story alongside a picture of herself and Beiber sharing a smooch. "Had the best time surrounded by so much love."

She added: "Any other narrative floating around is beyond false. Don’t feed into the negative bulls–t peeps."