Fans defend Justin Bieber over clip of seemingly heated moment with Hailey Baldwin

Fans of Justin Bieber are coming to the singer’s defense after a video showed him in a seemingly heated moment with his wife, Hailey Baldwin, in Las Vegas.

In the clip, reportedly filmed after a surprise appearance by Bieber with Diplo at the XS nightclub at the Wynn on Saturday night, the "Peaches" singer, 27, can briefly be seen with Baldwin, 24, in the midst of his entourage, animatedly exchanging words.

SCOOTER BRAUN AND WIFE YAEL COHEN BRAUN HAVE SEPARATED

The first version of the viral clip — which initially circulated on TikTok, per one account — was taken down. In the scrum surrounding the version circulating on Twitter, one fan account claiming to have been at the performance preceding the clip came to Bieber’s defense.

"He was not yelling and we were there to witness what went down. He was all adrenaline," they wrote.

"He was on STRAIGHT adrenaline from performing," they continued in a separate tweet."He wasn’t mad at Hailey and he wasn’t yelling at her. I hate how he’s always painted as the bad guy when he’s the furthest thing from it."

MARSHA BLACKBURN: I'VE REACHED OUT TO TAYLOR SWIFT TO MEET AND DISCUSS OUR DIFFERENCES

Another Twitter user, who also claimed to have witnessed the scene, chimed in to add that Bieber "was in the best mood and was telling her a story but ofc internet lames love their lil scenarios."

Page Six has reached out to Bieber’s team for clarification.

Maybe the Biebs’ four-figure shopping trip to LA weed dispensary Wonderbrett Monday was an attempt to remedy his surfeit of adrenaline. Co-founder and breeder Brett Feldman told Page Six on Tuesday that Bieber was "very personable [and] asked a lot of questions" on the jaunt.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And he smokes blunts!" Feldman added.

This story first appeared on the New York Post