Hailey Baldwin sets record straight on viral Justin Bieber 'yelling' video

Everything is just peachy between the Biebers.

Hailey Baldwin is shutting down claims that her husband, Justin Bieber, was shouting at her over the weekend after a video of the "Sorry" singer passionately talking to her surfaced online.

"Reminiscing on how amazing last weekend was," the 24-year-old model captioned a picture of her kissing her hubby on her Instagram Story on Wednesday. "Had the best time surrounded by so much love."

She then added, "Any other narrative floating around is beyond false. Don’t feed into the negative bulls–t peeps."

In the viral clip, Bieber, 27, and Baldwin were seen moments after the "Peaches" singer performed with Diplo at the XS nightclub at the Wynn in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Although some misconstrued Bieber’s heated conversation with his wife for a fight, others came to his defense.

"He was not yelling and we were there to witness what went down. He was all adrenaline," one fan wrote.

"He was on STRAIGHT adrenaline from performing," they continued in a separate tweet. "He wasn’t mad at Hailey and he wasn’t yelling at her. I hate how he’s always painted as the bad guy when he’s the furthest thing from it."

Bieber and Baldwin have been married since 2018.

However, the couple has previously admitted that marriage can be "very hard."

In February 2019, Baldwin candidly told Vogue, "The thing is, marriage is very hard. That is the sentence you should lead with. It’s really effing hard."

Bieber then added that he believes "fighting is good."

"Doesn’t the Bible talk about righteous anger?" he told the mag. "We don’t want to lose each other. We don’t want to say the wrong thing, and so we’ve been struggling with not expressing our emotions, which has been driving me absolutely crazy because I just need to express myself, and it’s been really difficult to get her to say what she feels."

