Hailey Baldwin fires back at critics: 'Am I not allowed to be grateful?'

Hailey Baldwin isn’t playing around when it comes to her haters.

The model and wife of Justin Bieber fired back at critics who lambasted her for her wealth. Baldwin recently shared videos on Instagram that showcased her enjoying the “smallest things in life.”

“Taking time to really be grateful for the smallest things in life goes a very long way for your soul,” she stated in an Instagram story. “Never hurts to remind yourself to have gratitude, even for the littlest of things,” the model added.

“Today I’m grateful to be sitting in the sunshine eating lunch…may not seem like the biggest deal but reminding myself how wonderful it is made me smile,” Baldwin went on. In conclusion, she stated, “Thank you God for the little things… The smallest things in life will make you happy if you let them.”

Baldwin’s reflections were immediately compiled and criticized by one disgruntled Instagram user, who stated, “My husband is worth 265 million but it’s the little things that make me happy ha ha ha.”

Baldwin quickly responded, stating, “Money doesn’t = happiness. At all. You can be the wealthiest person in the planet and be miserable. Not fair to judge people’s circumstances from the outside.. am I not allowed to be grateful to sit in the sunshine and enjoy my day like a regular person?”

The daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin has been romantically linked to husband Justin Bieber since 2015, and eventually married in November of 2018. Bieber has kept a relatively low profile in the media over the past two years, citing “deep rooted issues” that he has been dealing with.