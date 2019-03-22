Hailey Baldwin says she’s ‘frustrated’ by husband Justin Bieber’s ‘possessive’ fans on social media

Model Hailey Baldwin spoke out about the relationship between fans and celebrities in the age of social media.

Baldwin, 22, opened up to Cosmopolitan about social media after her pop star husband Justin Bieber told fans earlier this month that he’s been “struggling a lot lately.” His comments came following reports he’d undergone treatment for depression.

"The problem too is kids become possessive over people and feel like if they think they’re hurt, they feel hurt for them and they’re hurt too, or whatever it is. They just think they know these people who are famous because their life is so exposed. And that’s what gets me, I think, the most frustrated," Baldwin told Cosmopolitan.

"I’m like, you actually don’t know me. You don’t know him. You don’t know her, you don’t know these people for real,” she continued. “What’s really weird to me is they create scenarios in their head of what they think is happening or what they think should happen, and I’m just like, ‘This is just so dumb. It’s so dumb.’"

The model told the magazine she dealt with haters on social media by not reading the comments and sometimes just taking a break from Instagram.

"Sometimes I delete Instagram for a couple days at a time, which is really nice. I’ve done that when I’ve felt like I really couldn’t handle what people were saying or it was like what I was looking at was unavoidable,” she said.

Hailey Baldwin and Bieber got married at a New York City courthouse in September after a reported 12 weeks of dating. Bieber admitted in an interview with Vogue last month that sex was one reason for the quick marriage, but the couple is still planning their wedding party. The “Sorry” singer added that he had a “legitimate problem with sex” and was celibate for more than a year before getting married to Baldwin.

