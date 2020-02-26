Gwyneth Paltrow says son, 13, thinks it's 'bada--' Goop sells sex toys

Gwyneth Paltrow is constantly under fire for the risqué products she endorses on her lifestyle site, Goop. But one surprising fan of the actress' controversial business is her 13-year-old son, she revealed in a new interview.

The actress admitted on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Monday that her teenage son with Chris Martin, Moses, supports her decision to sell sex toys on Goop.

"Actually, my son said to me the other day, he was like, 'At first I thought it was really embarrassing that there were vibrators on your website and now I think it's a great thing!'" the actress recalled to Kimmel via Daily Mail.

"He's like, 'You're a feminist, mom. You're a bada**,'" she added.

Paltrow's controversial Goop site recently became the inspiration behind the actress' new Netflix series about alternative wellness, which shows the star offering tips on everything from "vampire facials" to magic mushroom therapy. However, one top British health executive slammed the series for being dangerous to viewers.

“Goop has just popped up with a new TV series, in which Gwyneth Paltrow and her team test vampire facials and back a body worker, who claims to cure both acute psychological trauma and side-effects by simply moving his hands two inches above a customer’s body,” England's National Health Service England chief exec Simon Stevens said, according to the BBC.

He added, “Her brand peddles psychic vampire repellent, says chemical sunscreen is a bad idea, and promotes colonic irrigation and DIY coffee enema machines, despite them carrying considerable risks to health.”

Last month, the actress-turned-entrepreneur shocked the world when she released a vagina-scented candle on her online store. But it appeared to be a good move businesswise, as the eyebrow-raising product ended up selling out on the star's site.

Paltrow, 47, shares Moses and daughter, Apple, 15, with the Coldplay frontman. She is now married to producer Brad Fulchuk.