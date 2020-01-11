Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop is selling a vagina-scented candle, and it's already sold out

Gwyneth Paltrow has done it again, folks.

The 47-year-old actress and serial lifestyle entrepreneur found another way to shock the world with the sale of a vagina-scented candle in her online Goop store.

The candle, provocatively named “This Smells Like My Vagina,” will run customers a cool $75 and boasts a fragrance packed with geranium, citrusy bergamot and cedar, according to the Daily Mail.

GWYNETH PALTROW ANNOUNCES PRICEY GOOP CRUISE THROUGH MEDITERRANEAN

Apparently the idea for the candle, made by Heretic, originally started out as a joke.

As the product description reads: “This candle started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and GP -- the two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, ‘Uhhh ... this smells like a vagina’ -- but evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent.”

GWYNETH PALTROW JOKES HER 'SEX LIFE IS OVER' AFTER MOVING IN WITH HUSBAND BRAD FALCHUK

Apparently, Paltrow’s lifestyle company is onto something. The candle is currently sold out on both Goop’s and Heretic’s websites.

Paltrow, of course, is no stranger to controversy when it comes to selling eyebrow-raising products.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Last year during the holiday season, Goop made headlines over a holiday gift guide that included $43,000 earrings and a BDSM kit. The list was so outrageous, Goop itself dubbed it the “ridiculous but awesome gift guide.”

Other items included a handmade, animal cruelty-free moisture bar shaped like an egg for $65. The BDSM kit, however, was probably the most outrageous of the bunch.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Think of this kit as a beginner’s guide to BDSM,” said Goop’s website. “It’s even equipped with DIY restraining straps, to help you, him, or her assume the position (wink, wink).”