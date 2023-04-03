Gwyneth Paltrow's lawyer skyrockets to fame as internet heartthrob

Gwyneth Paltrow's attorney James Egan captured more than a win for the actress during her nearly two-week ski collision trial.

Egan, who served as the second lead attorney for the Goop founder, gained internet fame as viewers of the trial noticed his professionalism and began comparing him to Clark Kent.

"I LOVE this Clark Kent lawyer for defendants side (James Egan) He is on it. I think this is the reason why Owen's law office is predominantly younger lawyers – they're fresh skin in the game," one Twitter user wrote.

Egan reacted to the comparison after a jury decided Paltrow was not at a fault for a 2016 ski collision with retired optometrist Terry Sanderson. The actress had been sued by Sanderson, who claimed Paltrow skied into him and left him severely injured.

GWYNETH PALTROW WINS SKI CRASH LAWSUIT

"I have heard that. It's weird," the lawyer told "Extra" host Billy Bush when asked how he felt about being compared to the Superman character Clark Kent.

Egan currently serves as a partner at Epperson & Owens in Salt Lake City, Utah. He first joined the law firm in February 2016. The young attorney graduated in 2014 from Brigham Young University with his law degree. He also attended the University of Utah where he earned a bachelor's degree with honors in English and political science.

GWYNETH PALTROW'S LAWYERS ARGUE SKI COLLISION ACCUSER'S ‘PERCEPTION’ OF CRASH DOESN'T MATCH REALITY

Egan is married and a father to a 1-year-old son.

He told Bush that he was on his way to "see [his] 1-year-old son" immediately after the verdict was read on Thursday, March 30.

"He had his birthday during the trial. I haven't seen him. He just learned to walk," Egan said.

The attorney is also a musician and has released two albums on Spotify.

"Clark Kent AKA James Egan @jamesremains is a great musician," a social media user wrote. "Loved listening to his piano playing during the trial breaks. Is there anything he can't do?"

"I very much hope that @jamesremains (James Egan, the awesome lawyer the internet has dubbed ‘Clark Kent’) takes off in his musical career after this trial," another added. "Would be well deserved. I'm not at all sure how someone has time to kick a-- at law and music."

Egan mostly plays the piano, but has previously shared a video of himself playing bass guitar.

Egan responded to an article titled "Gwyneth Paltrow's Young Attorney James Egan is an undiscovered star, and not just in the courtroom" on Twitter.

"This is so unexpected," he wrote. "Thanks for the generous words about my music."

Egan did not return Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

