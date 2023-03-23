Gwyneth Paltrow's ex Chris Martin admits he skips dinner after she came under fire for 'starvation diet'

Chris Martin revealed he only eats one meal a day, a move he learned from The Boss.

"I don’t actually have dinner anymore. I stop eating at 4, and I learned that from having lunch with Bruce Springsteen," the Coldplay frontman told Conan O'Brien on his "Conan Needs a Friend" podcast this week. The comedian had asked the musician what it’s like to be able to eat dinner with his heroes.

Martin, 46, explained that he visited the 73-year-old "Dancing in the Dark" singer, whom he said is in his "pantheon of heroes," after he played a show in Philadelphia last year.

"I was on a really strict diet anyway, but I was like, ‘Bruce looks even more in shape than me,’ and [his wife] Patti [Scialfa] said, ‘He’s only eating one meal a day,' so I was like, ‘Well, here we go, that’s my next challenge.'"

O'Brien quipped that the meal might be an "8-foot submarine [sandwich]," and Martin joked that his chef would announce it was "flank of buffalo with a steroid sauce."

The "Hymn for the Weekend" singer’s comments came a week after his ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, was slammed for promoting a "starvation diet" when she shared that she practices intermittent fasting, often eating bone broth for lunch, and an early dinner with lots of vegetables.

Meghan McCain, in her column for the Daily Mail, accused Paltrow of "selling pseudo-science and starvation diets."

The Goop founder, who is currently in court for a civil lawsuit over a 2016 ski collision, defended her diet later in the week, saying her eating choices were connected to long-haul COVID-19 inflammation and her comments weren’t meant to be advice for anyone else.

"This [is] just really what has worked for me," she added. "It has been very powerful and positive."

The "Shakespeare in Love" actress said she's opted for foods that lower inflammation, such as cooked vegetables, protein and healthy carbs.

Paltrow noted she does not eat these foods "all day, every day" and she consumes "far more" than just bone broth and vegetables.

"I eat full meals. I also have days where I eat whatever I want, French fries or whatever. My baseline has been to try to eat healthy and try to eat foods that really calm the system down," Paltrow said.

