Gwyneth Paltrow jokes her 'sex life is over' after moving in with husband Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk just moved in together after celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary in September.

The Academy Award winner said that, now that they finally cohabitate, other aspects of their marriage will probably suffer.

“So our sex life is over,” Paltrow, 47, joked in an interview with Harper's Bazaar. "I thought it was really interesting how resonant that was for people. One of my best friends was like, ‘That is my dream. Don’t ever move in.’"

GWYNETH PALTROW SNAPPED IN RARE PHOTO WITH LOOKALIKE DAUGHTER

"I think it certainly helps with preserving mystery and also preserving the idea that this person has their own life. So this is something I’m trying to remain aware of now as we merge together," she added.

Falchuk, 48, previously explained why the couple made the decision. “I’m moving in September. We’ve just done it slowly. Divorce is terrible, even when it’s the right thing to do. And it’s really hard on kids. Come September, we’re all gonna Brady Bunch it up, and it’ll be great."

He has two kids from his previous relationship, while Paltrow shares Apple, 15, and Moses, 13, with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

GWYNETH PALTROW, BRAD FALCHUK MOVING IN TOGETHER NEARLY A YEAR AFTER TYING THE KNOT

Paltrow also prides herself on having no animosity toward her exes. In fact, she said she gets along with Martin's girlfriend, actress Dakota Fanning. "I love her," Paltrow gushed. "I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional."

"But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her. I always start to think of the ampersand sign — what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There’s so much juice in leaning in to something like that," she added.

She's even "friendly" with ex-boyfriend Brad Pitt -- "I don't have any bad blood."

Paltrow previously talked about how much she's enjoying her second marriage. In an interview with InStyle, Paltrow said that "married life has been really good."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"I adore my husband. He’s brilliant and deeply kind. I feel like he’s a real equal, too. And he pushes me in the best ways. I really like being married. It’s fun," she said.