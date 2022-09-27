Gwyneth Paltrow poses nude and painted in gold for her 50th birthday: 'Aging is actually a beautiful thing'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gwyneth Paltrow is leaving little to the imagination, posing nude and painted in gold for her 50th birthday.

The Goop founder sported her birthday suit, covered in metallic gold powder as she celebrated her milestone birthday Tuesday. "All I know is that they’re painting me gold and that I have to be naked," Paltrow said on the set of the photoshoot, per Goop’s website.

"I feel so good turning 50, and this is about expressing that sense of energy and optimism that I’m experiencing," she added. "It’s more about the female gaze and just a sense of fun."

Paltrow detailed to Goop that her glam team used products from her own line, which allowed celebrity makeup artist Lottie to turn her into a "golden goddess."

"I think aging is actually a beautiful thing. We just need to open our perceptions," she said of the shoot. "As you become more yourself, in integrity, your life really opens up."

Last week, Paltrow took to Instagram to share an unfiltered black-and-white bikini photo of herself, leaping into the air. She captioned the post, "Musings on a milestone."

Paltrow linked to a Goop blog post titled, "On Approaching 50," in which she explained how she has come to "accept" her aging body.

On Sunday, she spoke about approaching 50 and about her oldest child, Apple, 18, heading off to college in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning.

She compared the experience of her daughter leaving the nest to childbirth.

"I know this sounds nuts, but it feels almost as profound as giving birth," she said. The Goop founder did not share any details on what school her daughter will be attending or what she plans to study.

Paltrow discussed her co-parenting relationship with ex-husband Chris Martin, with whom she shares Apple and son Moses, 16. After divorcing in 2016, she said she is proud to have "figured it out."

"He's completely my family, and I love him. He would do anything for me, I would do anything for him," she said of Martin. "We would do anything for our kids. We really did commit to wanting our children as unscathed by the divorce as possible."

When Paltrow was asked about what she thought she would be doing at 50 a decade or two ago, she responded, "I don’t think I thought about it. I thought, you know, 50 is like you’re dead at that point."

In her personal essay penned for Goop, Paltrow shared that although she does her best to "strive for good health" and a long life, she accepts the changes her body experiences over time.

"On September 27, I’ll turn 50. As I sit here contemplating this idea in the late summer morning, no moisture in the air, breeze moving only the tops of the trees, I strangely have no sense of time passed," she wrote.

"There is something about the sweetness of life that exists deep within me that is unchanged, that will not change. It is the essence of the essence. It seems to be getting sweeter.

Paltrow added, "My body, a map of the evidence of all the days, is less timeless. A collection of marks and irregularities that dog-ear the chapters. Scarred from oven burns, a finger smashed in a window long ago, the birth of a child. Silver hair and fine lines.

"I accept the marks and the loosening skin, the wrinkles. I accept my body and let go of the need to be perfect, look perfect, defy gravity, defy logic, defy humanity. I accept my humanity."

Paltrow then detailed what she plans to do with the next chapter of her life.

"I would like to slow down. I would like to retreat a little bit. I would like to make my circle smaller. I would like to cook dinner more. I would like to see misunderstandings become understandings. I would like to continue to open the deepest part of myself to my husband, even though it scares me," she wrote.

Paltrow wed her husband, director Brad Falchuk, in 2018. The pair released an episode of "The goop Podcast" Tuesday.