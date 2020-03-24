Gwyneth Paltrow shares photo of 'new normal' while outside wearing a mask amid the coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Gwyneth Paltrow shared a snapshot of herself going to her local farmer’s market wearing a mask and gloves to protect herself and others from the spread of the coronavirus.

The 47-year-old actress and Goop founder posted the photo on her Instagram Monday where she discussed her and husband Brad Falchuck’s new way of living as they practice social distancing and self-isolation.

“@bradfalchuk and I were grateful to learn our local farmers market was open this morning; we walked there (keeping lots of distance) and donned masks and gloves once we got nearer to the market, only taking them off when we were almost home and there were no other pedestrians in close proximity,” the “Contagion” star wrote.

WORKING FROM HOME DURING CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK? TIPS ON HOW TO STAY PRODUCTIVE

The actress went on to discuss the new measures that people in California are living under in order to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and warned all of her followers about the importance of adjusting to this “new normal.”

“Yesterday I heard tales of crowded hiking trails and parks. Although we are all on a learning curve and aren’t always perfect as we figure out this temporary new normal, we must take the orders seriously and not abuse the freedoms we still have,” she wrote. “grocery store and essential errand runs, bike rides or walks (being disciplined about correct protocol). It’s not the time for denial. We must take this seriously and shelter in place.”

She went on to list some activities that people can pursue now that they’re living under new conditions.

WHAT HAPPENS AFTER YOU GET OVER THE CORONAVIRUS?

“It’s time for nesting, reading, cleaning out closets, doing something you’ve always wanted to do (write a book, learn an instrument or a language or learn to code online, draw or paint) going through photos, cooking, and reconnecting on a deeper level with the people you love,” she concluded. “I find hope in the generosity, love, protection and care I see and feel through out our country everyday and my heart goes out to everyone directly affected or simply in fear. We will get through and I bet you our humanity will shine like never before.”

As of Tuesday morning, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 387,382 people across 169 countries and territories, resulting in over 16,113 deaths. In the U.S., all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, tallying over 46,450 illnesses and at least 593 deaths. More than 176 people in the U.S. have recovered.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, social distancing measures continue to cause delays in production for several TV and film productions as non-essential businesses and jobs shut down across the country and world.