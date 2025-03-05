Expand / Collapse search
Gwyneth Paltrow confesses LA fires caused her to drink 'every night'

Paltrow was not affected by the LA fires that devastated the community in January

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
Gwyneth Paltrow flaunts abs at first appearance since winning ski crash lawsuit Video

Gwyneth Paltrow flaunts abs at first appearance since winning ski crash lawsuit

Gwyneth Paltrow walked the carpet at the Daily Front Row Fashion awards and hugged fellow fashionista Elle Fanning.

Gwyneth Paltrow admitted to self-medicating with alcohol to deal with the stress from the LA fires in January. 

During a recent episode of "The Goop Podcast," Paltrow shared that her menopause symptoms started to ramp up when she was drinking alcohol daily during the month of January.

"I’m really in the thick of it right now, so I’m all over the place," Paltrow said. "But I noticed my symptoms are, like, pretty well under control unless, you know, in January when the fires were happening in LA. I’ve used alcohol for its purpose."

GWYNETH PALTROW REFLECTS ON WHAT SHE ‘LET GO OF’ IN 2024: ‘SOME PEOPLE WHO WERE NOT RIGHT FOR ME’

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow stays warm wearing black coat.

Gwyneth Paltrow "drank every night" during the LA fires. (Getty Images)

She confirmed that she "drank every night" and alcohol became a way she was "medicating."

"My symptoms were completely out of control. It was the first time I really noticed causation in that way," Paltrow said.

Prior to the LA fires, she said that she would barely drink alcohol, and if she did, it was once a week.

Back in January, Paltrow took to Instagram to share how devastated she was about the Palisades and Eaton Fires that devastated the Pacific Palisades and Altadena communities.

Firefighters watch a helicopter drop water on the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon in Los Angeles, on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Firefighters watched a helicopter drop water on the Palisades Fire on Jan. 11. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

altadena aerial view

In an aerial view, residential areas destroyed by the Eaton Fire are seen on Jan. 19, 2025 in Altadena, California. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

"Our beloved Los Angeles … We are in deep grief for so many of our close friends who have lost everything," her caption began. 

She also clarified that she and her family were safe. The actress is married to Brad Falchuk, and she shares two children, Apple and Moses, with her ex-husband, Chris Martin.

"Thank you to those inquiring, we are currently safe. When the fires are out there will be more to say and everything to do. The city of angels will need angels of all kinds. Please everyone, stay safe and vigilant," she concluded.

Gwyneth Paltrow wears striped jumpsuit at GOOP event

GOOP founder, Gwyneth Paltrow, sold her Brentwood home the same month as the LA fires. (Stefanie Keenan)

According to the Wall Street Journal, Paltrow sold her Brentwood home for $22 million the same month of the LA fires. The home was originally put on the market for $29.9 million in May 2024, but the price was lowered to $24.9 million in October. The outlet reported that Paltrow's home was threatened by the Palisades Fire but ultimately was not affected. 

Twenty-nine people were killed in the Palisades and Eaton Fires; 23,448 acres burned in the Palisades Fire and 6,833 businesses and homes were destroyed, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire also reported that the Eaton Fire burned 14,021 acres in Altadena, and 9,418 businesses and homes were destroyed.

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow and her family were safe during the LA fires. (REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)

In February, musicians gathered in Los Angeles for the FireAid benefit concert, which was held at the Intuit Dome and Kia Forum. The goal of the benefit was to rebuild communities decimated by the fires that burned through Los Angeles in January.

