Gwyneth Paltrow on her 2011 Oscars performance: 'My body was giving up'

With the 2019 Oscars kicking off in Los Angeles with the promise of big performances from the likes of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, one star who performed at the big show previously is opening up about her nerve-wracking experience.

Gwyneth Paltrow was previously tapped to sing “Coming Home” from the film “Country Song” at the 2011 Academy Awards. In a recent interview, she explained that her body practically gave up on her due to how nervous she was just before the big moment.

“Oh my God, it was the most terrifying moment of my life,” Paltrow tells Variety. “I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t feel my hands.”

Although the star had performed the hit already at both the Country Music Awards and the Grammys, she explained that the Oscars performance felt the most real, and therefore scary. She explained that her ex-husband, singer Chris Martin, even recognized how odd the experience was.

The Grammys was so silly, and I was with CeeLo and there were Muppets for some reason,” Paltrow says. “It didn’t strike me until after it was done like what I was actually doing. I remember at the time, my baby daddy was like, ‘This is crazy, because most people have their first concert like at a pub with their uncle watching and a friend from college.’”

She continued, “He’s like, ‘Your first gig was playing at the Country Music Awards. This is insane.’ But the Oscars was way worse. I have never felt like that in my entire life. I was like, ‘I’m not going to be able to walk.’ I was hyperventilating and I thought I can’t walk to my mark. That’s how much my body was giving up.”

Although singing felt like a different beast to the now 46-year-old “Avengers” star, she previously had a big moment on the Oscars stage when she took home the Oscar for best actress in 1999 for “Shakespeare in Love.”