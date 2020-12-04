Expand / Collapse search
Gwen Stefani
Published

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton want to get married next year: report

The couple got engaged in October

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are ready to head down the aisle.

The 51-year-old No Doubt singer and the 44-year-old country star announced they got engaged back in October after five years of dating.

The couple, along with Stefani's three sons – Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6 – are spending most of their time during the pandemic at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch and it holds a very special place in their hearts.

So much so, Shelton and Stefani want to marry there. “Blake built a chapel on the grounds of his Oklahoma ranch. He did it himself with help,” a source told Us Weekly.

“It’s really a tribute to their love. They are going to get married in the chapel, most likely early next year," the insider added.

Before he proposed, Shelton reportedly asked permission from her three sons. A source told People magazine, “Blake told her boys that he wanted to propose and ask their permission."

“Her family very much approves of him. He’s an amazing partner and a great dad to the boys. Gwen is ecstatic. The proposal was a surprise," the source claimed. 

For her birthday in October, Shelton gushed over his love. "It’s a special day for a special lady in my life," he wrote. "I’d write a song for you every single day if I could..."

The couple began dating in 2015 after appearing on “The Voice” together as coaches the previous year. They've since appeared together on the singing competition series several times.

Kingston Rossdale, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Apollo Rossdale, and Zuma Rossdale in April 2019.

Kingston Rossdale, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Apollo Rossdale, and Zuma Rossdale in April 2019. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The couple has since released music together such as the song “Happy Anywhere.” Stefani and Shelton also duet on the tracks "Go Ahead And Break My Heart," "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" and "Nobody But You."

Stefani was previously married to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale. Shelton was previously married to singer Miranda Lambert and Kaynette Williams.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy and Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.

