Blake Shelton's 'Voice' speech makes Gwen Stefani cry

Blake Shelton put the competition on “The Voice” aside for an evening to heap praise on his longtime girlfriend Gwen Stefani and her team.

Stefani, 50, had to choose one of her two remaining team members for Season 17, Destiny Rayne or Rose Short, to move on from the Knockout Rounds to the live show. The former No Doubt singer was having trouble choosing between the two and turned to her fellow coaches, Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson for advice.

As he voiced his opinion of the performers, Shelton said, “Rose, I couldn't be happier for you, that you have Gwen as your coach," Shelton, 43, chimed in, per Entertainment Tonight. "Because I've had Gwen as my best friend, and I can see the effect that it has on somebody, the way she helps you to believe in yourself."

With that, he threw his support behind Rose.

“I guess I’m gonna cry over here!” Gwen said.

Clarkson called the moment “very sweet” and Legend jokingly added that he was surprised that Shelton “actually has a heart!”

Stefani ultimately agreed with her boyfriend, who is the single most senior coach on the hit reality singing competition, and elected to send Rose to the next round.

Shelton and Stefani got together in Season 9 of “The Voice” in 2015, which was her second time as a coach. Unfortunately for those who enjoy seeing the friendly competition between the romantic duo, Stefani has confirmed that she won’t return to the coach's chair in Season 18. She’ll be replaced by Nick Jonas.

"I didn't expect to be doing [the Vegas show] and 'The Voice' at the same time," the singer told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "I just feel like I'm alive in a way I've never been before, because I have to be! Because doing both is a lot."

Shelton, meanwhile, is all-too-happy to continue to see his girlfriend’s talent showcased in her Vegas residency.

“I’ll go watch her show in Vegas because you got to remember I’m playing catch-up on Gwen Stefani,” he explained in an interview with Martina McBride. “I knew who No Doubt was, and Gwen Stefani, but only the big hits, and then you go see her show in Las Vegas and you start going, ‘Oh my God, that one too, that song. Oh that’s you.’ You know? And it’s just a crazy… It gives me goosebumps talking about it because of the impact she had, especially as a female rock, ska, whatever you classify it, as just to have the impact that she has is pretty crazy.”