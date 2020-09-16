Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton sweetly perform ‘Happy Anywhere’ at their own Bluebird Cafe for the 2020 ACMs

The chemistry between Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton during their 2020 ACM Awards performance Wednesday night permeated the broadcast and social media.

The loving pair performed their duet “Happy Anywhere” from a studio with a green screen. It placed them at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, Tenn.

Stefani, 50, dazzled in an all-white denim outfit with high shorts and fishnet stockings – her light blonde hair matching the glistening gold accents on her jacket, while Shelton, 44, kept things simple in a dark blue collared shirt and dark blue jeans.

“Are we gonna talk about how funny it is that gwen stefani and blake shelton fell in love..... OF ALL PEOPLE and now she’s singing country songs with him,” wrote one excited fan, adding “that being said..... why am i really liking this song a lot.”

“Find someone that looks at you the way @blakeshelton and @gwenstefani look at each other. Childhood me is very happy.” tweeted another viewer.

In addition to being broadcast from the Bluebird, the show is also taking place from two other locations in Nashville -- the Grand Ole Opry House and Ryman Auditorium with Keith Urban taking on the evening's hosting duties.