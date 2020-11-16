Blake Shelton poked fun at his 'new fiancee' during People's Choice acceptance speech

Blake Shelton took time out of his acceptance speech at the People's Choice Awards to playfully tease his “new fiancee,” Gwen Stefani.

"The Voice” coach took the stage at the hybrid event in Santa Monica, Calif., which was attended virtually by many, to accept the award for country artist of 2020. Like many who won awards that night, Shelton began his speech by marveling at the accomplishment of producing an awards show amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is absolutely insane and I’m so happy that we were able to have this awards show in spite of everything,” he said.

He concluded his speech by addressing his new engagement, jokingly pretending that the audience would likely be unfamiliar with his bride-to-be.

BLAKE SHELTON'S 'VOICE' SPEECH MAKES GWEN STEFANI CRY

“Also, thank you to my new fiancee, Gwen Stefani. Her name is Gwen Stefani. S-T-E-F-A-N-I — if you need to Google it to figure out who she is,” he joked. “So, thanks for my inspiration, and I love you guys, thank you.”

The couple announced on Oct. 27 that they finally got engaged after several years of dating. Stefani shared the big news on Instagram with a snap showing her kissing the country music singer while holding her left hand up to the camera, showing off her new ring.

BLAKE SHELTON SAYS GWEN STEFANI ROMANCE IS A 'HEAD-SCRATCHER'

“@blakeshelton yes please!” she captioned the snap.

Shelton posted the same picture of the pair and captioned it: "thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The couple began dating in 2015 after appearing on “The Voice” together as coaches the previous year. They've since appeared together on the singing competition several times, with Shelton having been a host since Season 1.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The duo has even released music together, such as the song “Happy Anywhere.” Stefani and Shelton also duet on the tracks "Go Ahead And Break My Heart," "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" and "Nobody But You."