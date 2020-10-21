Gwen Stefani wins first CMT Music Award for collaboration with Blake Shelton: ‘What is happening in my life?’

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are in love and their glowing relationship was apparent Wednesday night when the pair accepted their award for collaborative video of the year, which was also Stefani’s first-ever CMT Music Awards nomination and win.

“Absolutely unbelievable,” Shelton, 44, prefaced their joint acceptance speech via video chat. "First of all, thank you, Gwen Stefani.”

“Thank you!” she reciprocated. “My gosh – I can't believe country music – this is like … what is happening in my life?

The pair said their piece and Shelton quipped to Stefani, 51, that when he first saw the stiff competition he and Stefani were up against, “literally it was like, 'Well, that would have been cool but I don't know what our chances of beating Justin Bieber are.”

BLAKE SHELTON SAYS GWEN STEFANI ROMANCE IS A 'HEAD-SCRATCHER'

Bieber was up for the coveted award for his collaboration with Dan + Shay for their song “10,000 Hours” along with first-time nominee Marshmello for his song “One Thing Right” with Kane Brown, while Carly Pearce and Lee Brice were nominated for “I Hope You’re Happy Now," and Thomas Rhett and Jon Pardi rounded out the shortlist with their smash “Beer Can’t Fix.”

While accepting the win for their song "Nobody But You," Shelton admitted that this one felt much more significant because in his estimation, “award shows are beginning to lose credibility over the last few years.”

GWEN STEFANI CLEARS UP BLAKE SHELTON RUMORS BEFORE 'THE VOICE' SEASON PREMIERE

However, given the fact that their win was voted on by the fans, Shelton made it a point to thank them while adding that “fan-voted awards to me are really the only stand-up award shows left in our industry, it feels like sometimes.”

“Because you guys are the ones that buy the records, you come to the shows and you vote on these things, Shelton said. “So we love you so much.”

The pair also exchanged “I love yous” as they held up drinks and toasted to their big win.

“This is a crazy pairing in lots of different ways, but it's working,” Shelton added.

GWEN STEFANI, BLAKE SHELTON SWEETLY PERFORM 'HAPPY ANYWHERE' AT THEIR OWN BLUEBIRD CAFE FOR THE 2020 ACMS

The pair continue to serve as coaches on “The Voice” where their romance blossomed during Season 9 in 2015 – Stefani’s second time as a coach.

Shelton admitted to Martina McBride on her “Vocal Points” podcast that during Stefani’s run in Season 7, he didn’t get a chance to really know her.

“I’ll even say that she was, of all the coaches, the least that I had gotten to know the first season she was on the show because she had just had a baby, and I mean just had a baby,” he said. “And so any time there was downtime, she was busy.”

Added Shelton: “[Stefani] was gone, she was on her trailers, she was taking care of the baby, you know, and there was never those moments that usually happen on this show, where at the end of the day we’re sitting around out here at the couches and having a drink, talking, laughing.”

BLAKE SHELTON GUSHES OVER GWEN STEFANI IN SWEET BIRTHDAY TRIBUTE: 'IT'S A SPECIAL DAY'

Since connecting on a romantic level, Stefani and Shelton have been inseparable and the pair continue their fair share of country awards appearances and performances.

“If she was sitting here, she would tell you she’s never going to be good with names. She can’t remember anybody’s name,” Shelton told McBride.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“She knows so many songs now. And in fact, I would say that Gwen, I don’t know how she’d feel about me saying this, but I’m going to say it. I bet she listens to probably 75 percent country music now.”

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.