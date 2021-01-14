Gwen Stefani says she's turned to faith 'right away' during tough times: 'It's a journey'

Gwen Stefani leans on her faith in hard times.

The 51-year-old songstress recently paid a virtual visit to the "Today" show and discussed her gratitude for her privileges and triumphs.

"This is the thing, I always feel like this whole thing that we're doing here, this life thing, is a test," she said. "And basically, you get given all of these crazy challenges to trick you to think that maybe it's not a test and maybe nothing good is going to be around the corner."

However, all good things to those who wait, she promised.

"I feel like it's the way you handle things, you never know," the "Don't Speak" singer explained. "You're gonna be blessed. You got to ask for the blessings. You got to keep engaged. That's how I believe. That's how I live my life. I'm getting better at it. It's something you have to work on. It's like a spiritual exercise every single day."

Stefani has faced her fair share of difficulties, including her split from musician Gavin Rossdale, but she doesn't let to moments get her down for too long.

"I had all those fetal positions for a while," the star admitted. "I know that everything that happens in my life isn't happening in time with what people see."

Her method for overcoming such challenges: Turning to her faith.

"For me, I was turning to my faith right away," shared "The Aviator" actress. "That was a seed that my mom planted in me when I was a little girl ... it's a journey. It's almost like you get lost, it's like you get lost on your journey. We all do and we all will and I will again at some point I'm sure."

There's also a piece of advice she received from her fellow "The Voice" alum, Pharrell Williams that has stuck with her as well.

"He said to me, 'Once you open your eyes and you start looking, you will see,'" she recalled. "I know that sounds kind of vague but it was so real for me. I just started to focus on, 'What is real? What is the truth? What is my purpose? What am I doing here?'"

She also said that in a "horrible" moment, she tries to remind herself that the circumstances are occurring "for a reason, a purpose."

Stefani noted that her positive mindset has helped her wracked up quite a few happy surprises along the way such as her "miracle baby" Apollo and her spot on "The Voice" alongside now-fiance Blake Shelton.