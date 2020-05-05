Elon Musk and Grimes welcome a baby boy

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Elon Musk and Grimes have welcomed a child together.

The 32-year-old musician gave birth to the couple's first child together, a baby boy, Musk confirmed in a tweet on Monday.

"Mom & baby all good," Musk, 48, replied to eager fans asking for updates.

TOM CRUISE, ELON MUSK’S SPACE X WORKING WITH NASA ON FEATURE FILM TO BE SHOT IN OUTER SPACE, REPORT SAYS

The CEO of SpaceX posted an adorable photo cradling his newborn in his arms in the hospital. He had previously announced on Monday afternoon that Grimes was "a few hours away" from giving birth.

Following the announcement, Musk continued to engage with fans about the couple's new bundle of joy. In addition to confirming the sex of the baby, he also responded to one Twitter follower who asked for the little one's name.

"X Æ A-12 Musk," he replied.

NASA RELYING ON JEFF BEZOS, ELON MUSK, TO RETURN TO THE MOON

The Tesla founder also shared a photo of the newborn already testing out social media filters from inside of the hospital. In a snap shared to his Twitter, Musk's son appears to be sleeping while an Instagram filter placed tattoos around his eyes and forehead.

The baby is Grimes' first child. Musk shares five sons from a previous marriage. Musk's first son reportedly died of sudden infant death syndrome at 10 weeks old back in 2002.

TESLA CEO ELON MUSK IS QUIETLY DATING MUSICIAN GRIMES

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, discussed her pregnancy in March with Rolling Stone. The musician told the magazine she was expecting her child to be nocturnal, as the baby moved "only" at night during her pregnancy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Musk and Grimes have been dating since 2018.