Beat the winter blues with chef Great Scott Cutaneo's blueberry pancakes!

• Blueberry Pancakes

Makes 12 pancakes

Ingredients:

1 1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 egg

1 cup milk

1/2 tablespoon melted butter

1/2 cup thawed frozen blueberries

6 ounce butter for frying

2 ounce grape seed oil for frying

Method:

In a large bowl, sift the flour, baking powder, salt and sugar. In another bowl, beat the egg and milk and combine into the flour bowl.

Add the butter and the thawed blueberries and let rest for 1 hour in the refrigerator.

In a pre-warmed pan, add 3 to 1, butter to oil-approximately 1 ounce depending on the size of the pan being used. Using a 1/4 cup (2 ounce) pour mixture onto the pan and brown on both sides.

In a separate saucepan, heat the maple syrup until warm, never boiling, or the syrup will become too thick. Pour over the pancakes and serve immediately.

Note: A critical step with this recipe is making sure that the pancakes are as hot as possible, hence the heated syrup. Enjoy!

