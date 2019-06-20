Granger Smith shares details about the tragic accidental death of his 3-year-old son

Country singer Granger Smith and his wife, Amber, gave an update on how they’re doing as well as details about the tragic accident that killed their 3-year-old son, River, earlier this month.

The couple shared the news with their fans that their son had died in an accidental drowning at their home in Texas. He thanked first responders for their swift action but noted that doctors were unable to revive him.

GRANGER SMITH RECEIVES SUPPORT FROM COUNTRY MUSIC COMMUNITY AFTER SON, 3, DIES IN 'TRAGIC ACCIDENT'

“Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father.”

In a YouTube video posted by the couple Wednesday, Granger shed some light on what happened on that tragic day. The “Backroad Song” crooner says he was doing gymnastics with his 7-year-old daughter, London, as his sons, River and Lincoln Monarch, 5, were playing with water guns. He recalls thinking to himself that he should “soak up this moment because it’s not going to last.”

The star said he found himself performing CPR by their pool just minutes later.

MORGAN MILLER'S 'HEART BREAKS' FOR GRANGER SMITH YEAR AFTER HER BABY DAUGHTER DROWNED

The couple said they’re taking solace in their faith, with Granger explaining that “God gave River to us for three years and that was his mission”

“I don’t think God takes anyone too soon. I believe he was put on this earth for the exact amount of time,” he said.

“He lived a good 1,000 days,” Granger continued. “That’s a huge example for me and how we’re going to look at every single day.”

The couple says that viewing their son’s death through the lens of faith is helping them cope. In addition, they say that they’re relationship is growing stronger in the wake of the incredibly sad event.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We are stronger than ever. We’ve gotten so close,” Granger said. “We are going to constantly search for the meaning [behind the accident], not the reason, not going to get caught up in the reason because we will never know, but we will find the good.”