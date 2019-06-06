Granger Smith receives support from country music community after son, 3, dies in 'tragic accident'

Granger Smith and his wife, Amber, received support from the country music community after the couple revealed their son River, 3, died after a "tragic accident."

The country music singer-songwriter shared the tragic news about his son in a heartbreaking message on Thursday.

"I have to deliver unthinkable news. We’ve lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith," Smith wrote. "Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived.

GRANGER SMITH REVEALS SON, 3, HAS DIED AFTER A 'TRAGIC ACCIDENT': 'HIS LIGHT WILL BE FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS'

His fellow country artists commented on his Instagram post:

"I’m here for you if you need anything at all bro just hit me up," Kane Brown wrote.

"I am so, so sorry. Thinking of you and your family at this time," Maren Morris shared.

Josh Abbott wrote: "Brother I’m in tears. I’m so sorry. I can’t imagine what this hurt feels like. I just want to hug you man."

"So so sorry. Love to you all ..." said Morgan Evans.

Carly Pearce said: "Granger I am so sorry. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family."

Jason Aldean shared: "I cant imagine what y’all are going thru. Praying for u and ur family brother. We are heartbroken for u guys."