Morgan Miller's 'heart breaks' for Granger Smith year after her baby daughter drowned

Morgan Miller, wife of Olympic skier Bode Miller, said her “heart breaks” for country singer Granger Smith after hearing he and his wife lost their three-year-old son, River Kelly Smith, in a drowning accident this week.

Morgan and Bode’s 19-month-old daughter, Emeline Grier, drowned in a backyard pool nearly a year ago.

“My heart breaks. Another baby gone too soon,” she wrote on her Instagram story with a photo of Smith with his son.

“It can truly happen to anyone,” she wrote in another post urging parents to be vigilant about water safety. Miller's Instagram is filled with tributes and memories of Emeline.

Smith revealed the news about his son in a statement Thursday. "The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts," he said. "If there are words to say more, I cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this..."

In lieu of gifts or flowers, the family is asking donations be sent to Dell Children’s Medical Center in their son's name.

"The doctors, nurses and staff have been incredible," Amber and Granger concluded both of their posts.

