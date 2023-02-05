Grammys 2023: Miranda Lambert reveals her 'passion' and what she'd do if she wasn't a country star

Miranda Lambert revealed she knows exactly what she'd be doing if she wasn't a country singer.

On the Grammy Awards red carpet, she told Fox News Digital about something near and dear to her heart.

"I’d probably be working at a dog shelter because that is my other passion," Lambert said. "Rescue dogs are my passion."

In 2009, Lambert and her mother founded MuttNation to "ensure that as many dogs as possible would have a safe and happy place to call home," according to their website.

LADY A’S HILLARY SCOTT TALKS GRAMMY-NOMINATED CHRISTIAN MUSIC SINGLE: ‘THE WORLD NEEDS THIS MESSAGE’

The country star was nominated for four Grammy awards Sunday evening, including Best Country album for "Palomino."

Lambert admitted she’s looking forward to relaxing and watching the show this year since she doesn’t have to perform.

MIRANDA LAMBERT SAYS HER GIFT OF MUSIC IS LIKE HUSBAND'S GIFT OF HOT BODY: ‘TAKE THAT TO THE PEOPLE'

"I love the Grammy performances. They’re always over the top, it’s all genres it’s always interesting, so I’m just ready to sit back and enjoy the show," the "If I Was a Cowboy" singer said.

Sheryl Crow was also nominated, in the best American Roots Song category for "Forever."

She told Fox News Digital that "it’s been so much fun" to be at the award show because, as a mother of two, she knows "on Tuesday I’m going to be in a school pickup lane."

The 60-year-old has two sons: Wyatt, 15, and Levi, 12.

She said the "hardest thing" about being a mother of a teenager is "knowing in about three years my 15-year-old is going to be moving on. You know that’s – right now I’m just trying to stay in the moment and trying to be present for everything."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The singer also said she was able to see Lizzo and Harry Styles' rehearsals for their separate Grammy performances and "my mind is blown."

"I'm just excited to sit in the audience and watch the whole thing," Crow said.

Ice-T and his wife, Coco Austin, also stopped by before the show to reflect on the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

The rapper will be part of a tribute to the genre during the show.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Fifty years, I mean it’s something that they never even thought about even respecting us as far as hip-hop as a musical form," Ice-T said. "Now we’re at the Grammys, it’s a big thing. The main thing is watch the performance and you’re in for a treat."