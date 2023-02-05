Lady A's Hillary Scott talks Grammy-nominated Christian music single: ‘The world needs this message’

Lady A's Hillary Scott was feeling "grateful" as she walked the Grammys red carpet.

Scott was nominated for a Grammy alongside Christian pop duo For King & Country for their collaboration on "For God is With Us," and she told Fox News Digital that she’s "grateful" to be part of such a hopeful song.

"This song is just an important message," she said. "It’s about the bringer of hope, where we find our hope, and to be able to tell this story and hopefully point others to finding that hope themselves just really is important."

She added, "Now more than ever the world needs this message."

Scott said she’s "such a fan" of For King & Country (Luke and Joel Smallbone) "and the way that they share this message and the way that they write about it." She added that being featured on their song "is a real gift, and I'm grateful."

Pointing to Luke and Joel standing on either side of her, Scott said it was "really special to be nominated for a song that is just such an important message for the world."

Joel joked their collaboration was like the Marvel "multiverse."

"This is like the Australian version of Lady A right here," he said.

Speaking of their musical inspirations, Luke said he’s always found U2’s music "powerful and moving."

"In some cases, we don’t write music like them, but some of the concepts, the reason why they write music is kind of like we’re all trying to do. So, I think there’s artists that go before you a few years that it’s easy to move on from and forget the bedrock from where we’re standing on, which is what they’ve done with music."

Scott said she remembered sitting behind Bonnie Raitt at the first Grammys that Lady A attended. She reminisced about being "too terrified to tap her on the shoulder and say ‘hi.’"

She added, "It’s just inspiring to be in these spaces with these incredible talents and for her specifically. One of my favorite songs in the world is a Bonnie Raitt song, so to be able to have that moment was just really over the top."

"For God is With Us" was nominated for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song.