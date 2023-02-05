Miranda Lambert says her gift of music is like husband's gift of hot body: 'Take that to the people'

Miranda Lambert recognizes the talents of her husband, police officer Brendan McLoughlin, and believes they deserve to be shared with the people, just as she shares her musical talent with the world.

Speaking to Fox News Digital at the annual Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala, Lambert discussed what provoked her to post recent shirtless photos of her husband to Instagram while celebrating their 4-year wedding anniversary.

"I told him, I operate in my gift. I'm a singer-songwriter … I believe that my job, given my gift, is take songs to the people, so if you're given this gift you should take that to the people," she joked, highlighting McLaughlin's physique.

The original photo, taken in Mexico and shared with her followers, was captioned in part, "Y’all are welcome for the last two pics."

"You're welcome world," she reiterated Saturday night.

This is the second marriage for Lambert, who was married to fellow country musician Blake Shelton from 2011 through 2015.

Lambert, 39, previously revealed she met her husband while doing press with her group the Pistol Annies on "Good Morning America," where McLoughlin was working as security.

On Saturday, the couple agreed that communication is what keeps a relationship solid.

"If you can actually just sit on the couch and discuss what's on your mind and what's in your heart … makes everything so much easier," McLoughlin told Fox News Digital.

"And fun, we like to have fun," Lambert added.

The couple, who complimented one another in matching black outfits, are only attending their second Grammy Awards together.

"This is Brendan's second Grammy's," Lambert explained. "But the one he came to before was two years ago was still a little bit weird. So this will be the first normal Grammy's that he's been to with me," she said sharing her excitement.

"We do a lot of country awards shows, so this is our night to like, sit back and watch the show," she said of attending the acclaimed music awards show.

Lambert has won three Grammy Awards of her own.