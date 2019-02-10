Grammys 2019 partial winners list

The biggest performers, artists and stars of the music world gathered for the 2019 Grammy Awards Sunday where stars like Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Tori Kelly took home accolades for their work.

Ariana Grande also won her first Grammy in the same week that she publicly blasted Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich and accused him of lying about why she was no longer performing at the show.

"I know i'm not there tonight (trust, i tried and still truly wished it had worked out tbh) and i know i said i try not to put too much weight into these things .... but (expletive) ....... this is wild and beautiful. thank you so much," she tweeted after learning about her win.

Childish Gambino, Tori Kelly and Lauren Daigle won two awards each. Beyonce, Jay-Z, Ella Mai, H.E.R., Hugh Jackman, Stingy, Shaggy, Dave Chappelle, "Weird Al" Yankovic, the late Chris Cornell, Greta Van Fleet and even former President Jimmy Carter also picked up early awards ahead of the live show

Gaga, now an eight-time Grammy winner, won best pop solo performance for "Joanne," while her hit "Shallow" was named best song written for visual media.

The song from "A Star Is Born," co-written by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt and Anthony Rossomando, is nominated for an Oscar and also won at the Golden Globes, Critics' Choice Movie Awards and the Satellite Awards.

Below is a partial list of the artists that won a Grammy at the 61st Annual Grammys:

- Best pop duo/group performance: "Shallow" by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Pre-show Grammy Awards

- Best pop vocal album: "Sweetener" by Ariana Grande

- Best pop solo performance: Lady Gaga's "Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)"

- Producer of the year, non-classical: Pharrell Williams

- Best rap performance: (tie) "King's Dead" by Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake, and "Bubblin" by Anderson.Paak

- Best rap/sung performance: Childish Gambino's "This Is America"

- Best music video: Childish Gambino's "This Is America"

- Best urban contemporary album: "Everything Is Love" by The Carters

- Best traditional pop vocal album: Willie Nelson's "My Way"

- Best rock song: "Masseduction" by St. Vincent

- Best rock album: "From the Fires" by Greta Van Fleet

- Best rock performance: "When Bad Does Good" by Chris Cornell

- Best dance recording: "Electricity" by Silk City and Dua Lipa featuring Diplo and Mark Ronson

- Best country song: "Space Cowboy," Kacey Musgraves (Luke Laird, Shane McAnally and Kacey Musgraves)

- Best reggae album: "44/876" by Sting & Shaggy

- Best country solo performance: Kacey Musgraves' "Butterflies"

- Best duo/group country performance: Dan + Shay's "Tequila"

- Best jazz vocal album: "The Window" by Cecile McLorin Salvant

- Best alternative music album: "Colors," Beck

- Best R&B song: "Boo'd Up" by Ella Mai, DJ Mustard, Larrance Dopson and Joelle James

- Best R&B performance: "Best Part" by H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar

- Best comedy album: "Equanimity & the Bird Revelation," Dave Chappelle

- Best Latin pop album: Claudia Brant's "Sincera"

- Best spoken word album: Jimmy Carter's "Faith — A Journey for All"

- Best folk album: Punch Brothers' "All Ashore"

- Best contemporary Christian music album: Lauren Daigle's "Look Up Child"

- Best musical theater album: "The Band's Visit"

- Best American roots song: Brandi Carlile's "The Joke"

- Best American roots performance: Brandi Carlile's "The Joke"

- Best Americana album: Brandi Carlile's "By the Way, I Forgive You"

- Best gospel album: Tori Kelly's "Hiding Place"

- Best contemporary Christian music performance/song: Lauren Daigle's "You Say"

- Best world music album: Soweto Gospel Choir's "Freedom"

- Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: "The Greatest Showman"

- Best score soundtrack for visual media: "Black Panther"

- Best song written for visual media: "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born"

- Best traditional blues album: Buddy Guy's "The Blues Is Alive and Well"

- Best music film: Quincy Jones' "Quincy"

- Best boxed or special limited edition package: "Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of 'Weird Al' Yankovic"