Grammy-winning singer D'Angelo dead at 51

©2025 FOX News Network, LLC.

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
R&B legend D'Angelo has died.

The "Brown Sugar" singer died Tuesday after battling cancer, according to his family.

"The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life… After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today, October 14th, 2025," a statement given to Variety read. 

"We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind.  We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time but invite you all join us in mourning his passing while also celebrating the gift of song that he has left for the world."

D'Angelo plays the guitar on stage.

D'Angelo has died at 51 years old. (Rob Verhorst/Redferns)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

