'Duck Dynasty' star Sadie Robertson Huff says she experienced cancel culture over controversial TikTok video

Sadie Robertson Huff isn’t backing down from a little backlash.

The "Duck Dynasty: The Revival" star exclusively told Fox News Digital that she recently experienced cancel culture after a TikTok dance video sparked unexpected outrage.

"I experienced a touch of cancel culture there," Robertson Huff said. "Honestly, I wasn’t even paying attention to the song."

The backlash began after Robertson Huff and her sister jumped on a 2024 TikTok trend — a viral line dance set to Beyoncé’s hit song, "Texas Hold ’Em."

The 28-year-old influencer said she and her sisters are always looking for social media trends to try.

"We did the trend, and people had a problem with the song and different things. And so, I got a lot of backlash."

Robertson Huff said the online criticism hit harder because much of it came from people she thought would be in her corner.

"It was a lot from the church, which is disappointing because I felt like it just, instead of being unifying, we just added so much division and hate," she admitted.

Rather than go silent, Robertson Huff deleted the post and turned the moment into a message about faith, forgiveness and accountability.

"I ended up deleting the video," she told Fox News Digital. "But I wanted to come on and just kind of share why I deleted the video. Because I think a lot of times on social media, especially with cancel culture, you just hide or delete the video and say, ‘Sorry, didn’t mean to do that.’ But I actually just wanted to open it up to a bigger conversation."

Robertson Huff, who’s built a digital ministry for Gen Z through her online platform, said she hoped the backlash reminded Christians to extend grace — not pile on.

"Hey friends, like if we’re the church, and we’re in the body of Christ, we have to have each other’s back," she urged. "Yes, there’s a place to speak into people’s life. Yes, we hold each other accountable, but also, believe the best in someone."

She added that the experience left her thinking about how quick people are to celebrate someone’s fall.

"If I got that much hate for doing something I didn’t even mean to do wrong, what happens whenever I do mess up? Because we’re all human," she said. "Sometimes, on social media, you see people almost rejoice when someone else does the wrong thing or falls down. It’s like, no — actually help a brother. Pick him back up."

Robertson Huff pointed to 1 Corinthians 13 as her reminder: love doesn’t rejoice in wrongdoing — it rejoices in truth.

The "Duck Dynasty" alum told Fox News Digital that grace and family have kept her grounded through public pressure.

Now, she’s using her platform to push back against cynicism and cancel culture by leading with faith.

Robertson Huff has also embraced a new season of parenthood — and she’s not slowing down.

The mom of three recently welcomed a baby girl named Kit with her husband, Christian Huff.

Just weeks after Kit arrived, the couple was already juggling family, faith and a packed schedule.

"We just welcomed Kit. She’s only two months old, two and a half months old, and it has been such a wild two months," Robertson Huff told Fox News Digital.

Three weeks after giving birth, Robertson Huff hosted her annual L.O. Sister Conference in Monroe, Louisiana — drawing more than 4,000 young women to worship and connect.

"We put on our L.O. Sister conference… when Kit was like three weeks old," Robertson Huff shared. "And I think one of the coolest things about that — and doing this right now — it’s like getting to do it as a family."

Robertson Huff said she learned early on from her parents, "Duck Dynasty" stars Willie and Korie, that family and faith should go hand in hand — especially when life gets hectic.

"We really believe this, and my parents really modeled this well for us, that if we’re called to something, that’s a call in our family’s life," she said. "I love to bring my girls to be a part of it — my husband, too."

Robertson Huff and Christian tied the knot Nov. 25, 2019, on the Robertson family’s Louisiana farm.

The couple welcomed their first baby girl in 2021, Honey James, followed by Haven Belle in May 2023.

"Duck Dynasty: The Revival" Season 2 is currently in production, with the premiere date to be announced.

All 10 episodes of Season 1 are available on Hulu.