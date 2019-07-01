Expand / Collapse search
Grace Jones quits new James Bond movie after just minutes on set: report

The Sun
The director of the upcoming James Bond film responded to rumors that his alleged intense video game habits have delayed the already-ailing production process.

The troubled James Bond film has suffered another blow after Grace Jones quit her much-hyped role moments after arriving on set.

The diva, 70, who played iconic villain May Day in 1985’s "A View to A Kill," walked away from the movie after discovering how few lines she’d been given.

Bosses were left frustrated after wasting precious time and money securing a luxury residence for her to stay in near Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire.

A source said: “Grace’s 007 homecoming was meant to be a real crowd-pleasing moment. Bosses were really excited about landing her.

Grace Jones, who starred as May Day in "A View to a Kill," reportedly was insulted by how small her role was in the upcoming 25th James Bond film. A new report claims that Jones left the set in a huff.

“Of course, she comes with a reputation, so they organized premium accommodation and rolled out the red carpet on set to make her feel welcome.

“But it turns out Grace was expecting to play a bigger role in the movie and took her brief cameo as a slight.

“She was out of there quicker than it takes to rustle up a martini.”

Grace’s cameo, thought to involve a scene opposite Daniel Craig, was first rumored back in April.

It’s the latest setback to befall "Bond 25," which earlier this month was rocked by three huge explosions on set.

The film was delayed after Bond actor Craig, 51, tweaked ankle ligaments last month, forcing filming to be canceled.

It had already been thrown off course by the departure of original director Danny Boyle, who quit over a script dispute, in August 2018.

And earlier this month a mutiny erupted on set after his replacement Cary Fukunaga, 40, skipped filming to play on his PlayStation.

Despite its chaotic production, Bond 25 is still scheduled for release on April 3 next year. A spokesman for the film declined to comment.

This article originally appeared in The Sun.