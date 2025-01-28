‘Gossip Girl’ star poses with son for first time in 10 years after international custody battle

"Gossip Girl" star Kelly Rutherford made a rare appearance with one of her children in Paris this week, after a multi-year and multimillion-dollar international custody battle.

Rutherford and her son, Hermés, were photographed at the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

They were also photographed at several other fashion events throughout Paris Fashion Week in France.

Rutherford is also mother to a daughter, Helena, with her ex-husband, German businessman, Daniel Giersch.

The events mark the first time in a decade that she has posed with either of her children in public after moving to Monaco following an ugly custody battle with Giersch that began in 2010.

When they initially split, a joint 50-50 custody agreement was granted by a judge, per People magazine.

But Giersch’s work visa was revoked, barring him from returning to the U.S., and the judge declared the children should live full-time with their father in Monaco, with Rutherford having to visit regularly or move entirely.

The "Melrose Place" star continued an intense and expensive legal battle for custody.

She filed for bankruptcy in 2013, telling E! News, "Every penny from ‘Gossip Girl,’ my pension, my stocks has been spent fighting for my children."

At one point, Rutherford was accused of abducting her children after she did not send them back to Monaco following a six-week visit in the U.S.

She lost custody of the kids, per People, though the judge ruled that she and Giersch had to make decisions regarding them jointly.

The outlet reported she spent $2 million in legal fees over the years, and has gone on to live in Monaco to spend time with Hermés, and Helena.

"Sometimes we just need to retreat and be with our kids and just heal and take time for ourselves," she told People in a 2024 interview.

"My kids are getting older, and they're sort of like, 'Okay, get on with your life.’ They're teenagers now, and they've got their friends and their stuff," she continued. "So my day to day has recently been more about me and my dogs, working and traveling."

Rutherford reflected on the dramatic custody battle, saying, "Yes, it was a challenging time. It was a heartbreaking time. But I focus on the good most of the time, I really do. I'm very thankful of where we are. I have a great relationship with my kids."

She added, "We were never completely separated."