Kate Hudson says Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell 'stuck it out' over 40 years although 'our family is just nuts'

Kate Hudson can’t get enough of her mom Goldie Hawn's relationship with Kurt Russell.

"They’ve been together 40 plus years. They are the center of our family," Hudson said on SiriusXM’s "The Howard Stern Show" Tuesday.

She continued, "I look at all the grandkids and Ma and Pa are just the best, they’ve stuck it out."

Hawn and Russell first met while appearing in the 1966 comedy "The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band," but didn’t begin dating until 1983.

The pair have never married, but share one son together, Wyatt, as well as Hudson and her brother Oliver from Hawn’s previous marriage to Bill Hudson, and son, Boston, from Russell’s marriage to Season Hubley.

Speaking about her family’s strong connection, Hudson told Stern, "I think from the outside it looks a certain way, but inside, our family is just nuts, in the best way. Everybody’s so different, but everyone wants to enjoy their life. There’s a lot of joie de vivre. Even in like, debate or when people are upset with each other, it’s like we’ve got this life force in our family and it’s so great."

Hudson continued, "And it starts with the two of them. And they’re very different people too, and now as they’re getting a little bit older, their relationship is cute, I can’t stand it. Kurt just adores my mom. And I see him, he just loves her so much… it’s really cute to see."

Earlier this year, Russell spoke with Esquire about his relationship with Hawn.

"You get with Goldie Hawn, you got a good chance," he told the outlet. "If you’re lucky enough to get with Goldie Hawn, it’s just however long she can put up with you."

He also called Hawn "the whole package," saying, "Women adore Goldie, men love Goldie. And if you don’t, there’s something wrong with you."

The 45-year-old Hudson also joked that she’s "very co-dependent" with Hawn and said she moved just a few doors down from them to stay even closer.

"Except we never see each other," Hudson laughed. "They live right down the street, but everybody’s so busy, we have to actually be like, ‘I’m coming over’ and it’s been like three weeks. You’d think we’d see each other every day."

The mom of three added that Hawn, who was present for the birth of all of Hudson’s kids, is "the best, I love her so much."

She also had high praise for stepdad Russell, whom she considers her father and refers to him as such.

"I feel so unconditionally loved by Kurt… he’s the best" she said, adding, "I was just so lucky" to have him as a dad "and I think my mom knew it."