Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Kate Hudson says Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell 'stuck it out' over 40 years although 'our family is just nuts'

The 'Almost Famous' star calls her parents' relationship 'cute'

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
close
Kurt Russell’s son explains why he and Goldie Hawn are ‘the best’ grandparents Video

Kurt Russell’s son explains why he and Goldie Hawn are ‘the best’ grandparents

Kurt Russell and his son Wyatt Russell spoke about Kurt and Goldie Hawn’s grandparenting skills.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
Please enter a valid email address.

Kate Hudson can’t get enough of her mom Goldie Hawn's relationship with Kurt Russell.

"They’ve been together 40 plus years. They are the center of our family," Hudson said on SiriusXM’s "The Howard Stern Show" Tuesday.

She continued, "I look at all the grandkids and Ma and Pa are just the best, they’ve stuck it out."

Hawn and Russell first met while appearing in the 1966 comedy "The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band," but didn’t begin dating until 1983.

Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell, and Kate Hudson posing togethter

Kate Hudson called Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell "the center of our family" during an interview on SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show." (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

KURT RUSSELL, GOLDIE HAWN KISS DURING ROMANTIC ASPEN GETAWAY AFTER 40 YEARS TOGETHER

The pair have never married, but share one son together, Wyatt, as well as Hudson and her brother Oliver from Hawn’s previous marriage to Bill Hudson, and son, Boston, from Russell’s marriage to Season Hubley.

Speaking about her family’s strong connection, Hudson told Stern, "I think from the outside it looks a certain way, but inside, our family is just nuts, in the best way. Everybody’s so different, but everyone wants to enjoy their life. There’s a lot of joie de vivre. Even in like, debate or when people are upset with each other, it’s like we’ve got this life force in our family and it’s so great." 

Hudson continued, "And it starts with the two of them. And they’re very different people too, and now as they’re getting a little bit older, their relationship is cute, I can’t stand it. Kurt just adores my mom. And I see him, he just loves her so much… it’s really cute to see."

Earlier this year, Russell spoke with Esquire about his relationship with Hawn.

kurt russell goldie hawn kate hudson

Hudson said Hawn and Russell's relationship is "cute," adding, "I can't stand it." (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

GOLDIE HAWN ADMITS SHE AND KURT RUSSELL 'DON'T AGREE ON EVERYTHING,' INCLUDING POLITICS

"You get with Goldie Hawn, you got a good chance," he told the outlet. "If you’re lucky enough to get with Goldie Hawn, it’s just however long she can put up with you."

He also called Hawn "the whole package," saying, "Women adore Goldie, men love Goldie. And if you don’t, there’s something wrong with you."

Kurt Russell in a white shirt and Goldie Hawn in a blue printed dress pose for a photo

In an interview earlier this year, Russell called Hawn "the whole package." (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The 45-year-old Hudson also joked that she’s "very co-dependent" with Hawn and said she moved just a few doors down from them to stay even closer.

"Except we never see each other," Hudson laughed. "They live right down the street, but everybody’s so busy, we have to actually be like, ‘I’m coming over’ and it’s been like three weeks. You’d think we’d see each other every day."

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson laugh while on red carpet at movie premiere

Hudson joked she's "co-dependent" with her mom, but said she loves living close to her parents. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The mom of three added that Hawn, who was present for the birth of all of Hudson’s kids, is "the best, I love her so much."

She also had high praise for stepdad Russell, whom she considers her father and refers to him as such.

Kurt Russell smiling with his arm around Kate Hudson

Hudson said she feels "so unconditionally loved" by Russell. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Michael Kors)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I feel so unconditionally loved by Kurt… he’s the best" she said, adding, "I was just so lucky" to have him as a dad "and I think my mom knew it."

Trending