Goldie Hawn admits she and Kurt Russell 'don't agree on everything,' including politics

After four decades together, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell can't seem to agree on everything, except for one thing in particular.

During an appearance on an upcoming episode of SiriusXM’s "Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend," the Academy Award-winning actress opened up about her and Russell's joint love for their family and explained why it's the "sticking glue" to their relationship.

"We don't agree on everything," Hawn said in a clip shared with People. "His politics are different than mine. You know, there's all these things that could divide you. But the one thing that we have, the greatest thing in God's world, is our family."

"That is where we thrive and where we have incredible amounts of joy and really focus on that," she added.

Despite their differences, Hawn said the attraction stemmed from Russell's "focus on the children."

"He is a family man," Hawn said. "I can't explain it, but he was the one for me. It wasn't just because he was sexy and handsome and all of those things you get turned on by; it was because he matched my devotion to children to be number one. The seduction was really his personality and his focus on the children."

Hawn shares two children, Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson, from her previous marriage to Bill Hudson, while Russell shares son, Boston Russell, with ex-wife Season Hubley. Hawn and Russell, who started dating in 1983, later welcomed son Wyatt Russell.

Last month, the "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" actor opened up about what the secret is to his long-term relationship with Hawn.

"You get with Goldie Hawn, you got a good chance," Russell told Esquire. "If you’re lucky enough to get with Goldie Hawn, it’s just however long she can put up with you," he added.

"Women adore Goldie, men love Goldie," he added. "And if you don’t, there’s something wrong with you."

Days earlier, Hawn was candid about why their relationship works despite never marrying.

"People fuse, and fusion is very bad," she told Dax Shepard on his podcast, "Armchair Expert," while discussing the pitfalls of marriage . "Because once you start losing yourself, engaged in someone else's everything, become too dependent … then there's a loss of respect, there's expectation, and then a lot of people actually shift mentally when they feel tied up."

"I always said if I'm in a cage, and I'm a bird, and you leave the door open, I'll probably never fly out," Hawn explained. "If you close the door to the cage, my feathers will be gone, and I won't look like a bird anymore. And I wouldn't survive."

Fox News Digital's Caroline Thayer and Mariah Haas contributed to this report.