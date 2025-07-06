Kate Hudson and Tom Brady soak up the sun on star-studded yacht in Ibiza

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kate Hudson and Tom Brady were seen enjoying some sunshine aboard a yacht off the coast of Ibiza on Thursday.

In a photo obtained by Fox News Digital, Hudson - who was sporting a blue string bikini and a black ball cap - was sipping a refreshing beverage while the retired NFL quarterback - who was recently spotted attending Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding in Venice, Italy nearly two weeks ago - and an unknown acquaintance lounged on day beds.

Dakota Johnson joined in on the fun as the trio, along with their families and close friends, gathered to celebrate the birthday of Naomi Campbell's partner, Mohammed Al Turki.

Hudson, who has been vacationing around Europe with her family, recently documented her trip to Greece on social media.

"Family summer," she wrote in the caption, accompanied by a carousel of family photos. "We love you Greece."

Hudson has three children: son Ryder, 21, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, son Bingham, 13, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and daughter Rani Rose, 6, with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

During a recent interview with Bustle magazine, Hudson opened about the importance of teaching her kids self-sufficiency. She explained that she has ensured that her oldest child, who is a student at New York University, understands there will be expectations if he decides to move home after graduating from college.

"He's like, ‘I got to figure out what my life is going to look like and how I’m going to achieve the things that I want to achieve and how I can live,’" she said. "I think you should be teaching your kids those things way earlier on so that when they get to that point, they’re not like, ‘Oh my God, how do I afford my life and not lean on my family?’"

While speaking with Bustle, Hudson shared that her parents, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, raised her to be confident in her decisions from an early age.

"I had parents that instilled in me that it was OK to be self-possessed and to believe in myself," she said. "I was very driven when it came to wanting to be in the arts. I didn’t need to do a talent show with three people; I wanted to be out there by myself dancing."

"Sometimes when you’re that young and you’re that self-possessed, there’s a lot of people that want to bring you down," she continued.

"And I did receive a lot of pushback from peers," she added. "But my parents always assured me that that wasn’t about me. That it was OK to go out there and do a routine by myself."