Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson, brother Oliver turned down Kurt Russell's offer to adopt them

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell began dating in 1983

By Emily Trainham Fox News
Published
Kate and Oliver Hudson were young children when their mother, Goldie Hawn, began dating actor Kurt Russell.

At one point, they recalled on their "Sibling Revelry" podcast this week, Russell asked them if they wanted him to formally adopt them. They refused his offer despite their close bond with him.

Tish and Brandi Cyrus were guests on the podcast for Tuesday's episode, and Oliver expressed curiosity at the fact that, although Tish had had Brandi with another partner, Billy Ray Cyrus adopted her after they married.

A split image of Oliver and Kate Hudson and Kurt Russell

Oliver Hudson said Kurt Russell offered to adopt him and sister Kate Hudson, but they refused. (Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

He asked if it was a "big moment" for her before explaining, "I only say this because my dad, he was around for a little bit, then he bailed." Musician Bill Hudson fathered both Oliver and Kate.

"The love was there with Kurt, no doubt about it. He is my dad."

— Oliver Hudson

Oliver acknowledged he now has a good relationship with Bill, although "it took a long, long, long, long time," but he said that Russell came into his life when he was 5 or 6.

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn hugging on the set of "Overboard"

While shooting the movie "Overboard," actors Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell pose for a portrait in October 1987 in Fort Bragg, Calif. (Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images)

"Essentially, he raised me. … I'm the man I am today because of him," he added. "There was a moment when he asked us, myself and Kate, if we wanted to be adopted, and we said no. Not that we were, you know, very aware of probably what it even f---ing meant. … We just said, 'Well, we don't need it. The love is right there.'

"At the same time, when you don't have your biological [father] around, it's hard to replace that, no matter what. The love was there with Kurt, no doubt about it. He is my dad. I call him Pa. But there was always, not something missing, but it was always sort of like, ‘Wow, but there’s that other side.'"

The famous family supported each other at a film premiere

Actor Kurt Russell and his partner, actress Goldie Hawn, and her children, actress Kate Hudson and actor Oliver Hudson, attend the film premiere of the romantic comedy "Raising Helen" May 26, 2004. (Vince Bucci)

Earlier this year, Oliver spoke about a different aspect of his childhood, saying while he was on a psychological retreat designed to identify certain behaviors from one's childhood, he expected to experience negative feelings about his biological father. Instead, he felt "trauma" from Hawn.

"My mother was the one that I had almost the most trauma about, interestingly enough, because she was my primary caregiver," he explained at the time. "I felt unprotected at times. She would be working and away, or she had new boyfriends that I didn’t really like. She would be living her life, and she was an amazing mother.

Oliver Hudson and Goldie Hawn

Oliver Hudson praised Goldie Hawn's parenting despite saying he had "trauma" from his childhood with her. (Getty Images )

"This was my own perception as a child who didn’t have a dad and who needed her to be there, and she just wasn’t sometimes. And she came (up) far more than even my dad who wasn’t there."

His comments about trauma generated a lot of attention, and he later clarified that his comments were "completely taken out of context," taking time to praise Hawn's parenting.

"I don’t know who I would be without my mother," he insisted. "I mean, I really, I can’t even fathom it. The love that I have for her and the respect and the reverence that I have for her is beyond anything."

Emily Trainham is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital.

