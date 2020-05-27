Goldie Hawn recalls confronting Harvey Weinstein over scrapped 'Chicago' movie role: 'I didn't back down'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Goldie Hawn is recalling a dispute she once had with Harvey Weinstein over a movie role.

The 74-year-old actress appeared on Andy Cohen's "Watch What Happens Live" on Sunday where she fielded questions from the host that were sent in by viewers. One fan asked Kate Hudson's mother why she never finished working on the film version of "Chicago" in the mid-90s alongside Madonna -- and it turns out the disgraced film producer had something to do with it.

"Long story but to make it short-ish, Madonna and I were going to do it. I was working with Harvey Weinstein on it because he was producing," Hawn recalled.

"Then I got the script a while later and it was for a 23-year-old. So I called him and I said, 'You know, I'm not 23. Who is writing my part for a 23-year-old?'" Hawn, who was in her forties at the time, said. "And he said, 'Well, actually you can't play 23.' I said to him, 'Oh, yeah I can actually. There's digital, you can do my face, you can make me look 12 if you want to! I'm still dancing and singing so you're not going to get off that way, Harvey. How else are you going to do it?'"

The "Overboard" star said she told Weinstein his decision to replace her role with a younger actress was "really underhanded."

"We got into it. I met with them and the script was so bad I told them as a producer -- not an actress -- I wouldn't touch this with a 10-foot pole. There's no emotion in it," Hawn revealed.

The actress added that the matter was solved by her walking away from the film and Weinstein paid her, calling it "amazing."

She wasn't done yet, though. Hawn said she later called Weinstein to let him know, 'I really, really didn't like you.'" Still, she said she told the former movie mogul that his payment to her was "honorable" despite her never caring about the money in the first place.

Hawn went on to praise the movie for how it turned out, calling it "fantastic." She also had told the now-convicted sex felon that he "did the right thing" by hiring "the right people" for it.

She continued: "I went up to him afterward and I said, 'Harvey, this is a great movie,' and he said, 'Goldie, you've got a lot of class.'"

Hawn concluded the situation was a "really tough one."

"But I didn't back down. That was something that I really said. 'Nope, you're not going to play that game with me,'" she shared.

The 2002 film adaptation ended up starring Renee Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones and scored six Oscars.