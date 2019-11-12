Renee Zellweger reveals 'humiliating' tabloid stories about a painful breakup earlier in her career

Renee Zellweger revealed that tabloid stories about a breakup earlier in her career, and advice from her brother on how to cope with the sensationalism, helped her deal with the public spotlight she found herself in as a young star.

The actress, perhaps best known for her role in “Bridget Jones’s Diary” spoke with InStyle for its December cover issue where she opened up about the first time newspapers made her private life public.

“I was devastated about a breakup, and it was plastered all over the tabloids. None of it true, all of it humiliating. Never mind that living the experience [of the relationship] was plenty,” she told the outlet.

'JUDY' STAR RENEE ZELLWEGER OPENS UP ABOUT NOT CONFORMING IN HOLLYWOOD: ‘I KIND OF TEND TO RUN MY OWN RACE’

Fortunately, her sibling was by her side to stop her from spiraling over the bad news. She explains that they were in a supermarket together and he purchased some of the magazines covering her breakup without her knowing. While they drove home, she noticed him giggling. He started reading quotes from her part of an interview she claims she never actually gave.

“Things I supposedly said about this personal relationship that I have never talked about and never will. And he was reading them in a voice that he imagined this fictional person to be. And then we were both laughing,” she explained.

RENEE ZELLWEGER MAKES TRIUMPHANT RETURN TO HOLLYWOOD AFTER SIX-YEAR HIATUS IN NETFLIX’S 'WHAT/IF'

She continued: “My brother taught me that this is what it is. This is not a proper representation of you and how you live your life. The choices you make, this is not. It is entertainment, and it's funny if you look at it in the right way.”

Despite her perspective on fame and tabloids, the 50-year-old actress took a lengthy break from the spotlight to focus on other things before returning to the big screen by way of the Judy Garland biopic, “Judy.”

Although she’s thankful for the part, she acknowledged that leaving the famous lifestyle behind for a time was quite refreshing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Well, I mean, it was nice to have authentic exchanges with people for a while,” she said. “When you're not on the radar, people don't clock who you are; you're just a person at the coffee shop ordering a coffee.”