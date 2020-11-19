Goldie Hawn says working with Kurt Russell on Christmas movie was like a 'honeymoon'

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been together for over 35 years but have only acted together five times.

The couple's most recent movie, "The Christmas Chronicles 2," has them playing Santa and Mrs. Claus in a feel-good holiday season film that includes magical reindeer and elves.

This is Russell's second go-around as old St. Nick but Hawn's first full-length feature as Mrs. Claus -- she only had a brief cameo in the first film.

Oscar-winner Hawn, 75, told Fox News she didn't blink an eye at working with her significant other. Their first time sharing a movie set was in the 1968 Disney musical, "The One and Only Genuine Original Family Band." Russell was 15 at the time and Hawn at five years older had a small part billed in the credits as "Giggly Girl".

GOLDIE HAWN AND KURT RUSSELL REVEAL SECRETS TO THEIR 37-YEAR RELATIONSHIP

The duo made more memorable movie magic nearly 20 years later with "Overboard" and pairing for the new holiday film proved to be more than Hawn had hoped for. "I just was going to work to tell you the truth," she admitted. "But what it was, was actually a great break from everyday life and a new way of being together, which was great."

Hawn said she had a "fantastic time" on-set and "considered it almost like a honeymoon, to tell you the truth, and working together was really fun."

Russell, 69, was a hit in the first movie as Santa: from his real beard to modern leather duds. "I'm happy to see people respond to it in that way," he told Fox News.

GOLDIE HAWN GUSHES ABOUT 'ANGEL' KURT RUSSELL ON FATHER’S DAY

The actor added how he wanted his portrayal of Santa to be "mischievous" and dedicated his performance to his father who was "one wild guy."

Russell's father, Bing, was an actor turned minor-league baseball team owner, whose colorful exploits were detailed in the 2014 Netflix documentary, "The Battered Bastards of Baseball." The team and the documentary also featured Kurt, who played for his father's Portland Mavericks.

For his latest role, Russell noted how it takes him four to five months to grow his beard out -- a few enhancements are added -- but then he cuts it off immediately after shooting.

When he was filming, some kids would approach him thinking he was the real deal. "They stare at you from a distance," he laughed. "They're staring... you're fascinating to them."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Christmas Chronicles 2" is available on Nov. 25 on Netflix.