Goldie Hawn offers advice to couples in quarantine together: Don't 'expect someone to be your keeper'

The coronavirus quarantine has forced countless couples to come together in close quarters for an unexpectedly long period of time, which has proven to be a bit rough in some cases.

Among the couples stuck inside together are Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, a Hollywood power couple that has maintained a 37-year relationship despite never marrying.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hawn, 74, offered advice to those who are in lockdown with their partners.

"Quarantine is a state of mind," she said. "You know, we really are our own keepers. I don't believe that [you] should expect someone to be your keeper. You have to stand on your own two feet. You've gotta figure out what it is that you stand for and know as much about yourself as possible. We're born alone and we die alone and we have to really understand that this is our strength. We are our own power, we are our own generator."

Of course, Hawn also urged couples to "be patient" with one another.

"Know that this is not going to go on, and yet we have each other for this period of time which is kind of extraordinary," said the "Overboard" star. "Sometimes there are things you don't like about somebody, but that's OK. You don't have to punch them out. You don't have to be angry about it. Just know that everybody has their own qualities. Sometimes they're really good and sometimes they're not."

Since the quarantine, divorce rates have spiked, but Hawn said that "forgiveness and patience" can help couples from walking that path.

"That's a great quality to develop and I think this is what helps relationships sustain," she said. "Because they're not easy. Not even out of quarantine. They're not easy."