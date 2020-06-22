Expand / Collapse search
Goldie Hawn gushes about 'angel' Kurt Russell on Father’s Day: 'Nobody loves like him'

By Naledi Ushe | Fox News
Goldie Hawn shared a sweet message for her longtime partner Kurt Russell on Father’s Day.

The “First Wives Club” actress shared a selfie with Russell, 69, on Instagram captioned, “Nobody laughs like him and nobody loves like him ❤️ Happy Father’s Day to you my angel 😇.”

Hawn, 74, and Russell share son, Wyatt Russell, together. They’ve also maintained a strong blended family.

The actress shares Kate and Oliver Hudson with her ex, Bill Hudson, and Russell has another son, Boston Russell, with his ex-wife, Season Hubley.

The couple has been together since 1983.

Kate and Oliver Hudson have had a strong bond with Russell since childhood.

“Mr. Russell, AKA PA.. you swooped in and completed our family. I was 6.. fearful and uncertain, and you taught me confidence and independence,” Oliver, 43, said in a tribute to Russell for Father’s Day. He also shared a message for his biological father.

Kate, 41, on the other hand only wished a Happy Father’s Day to her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, and Russell. To the actor she wrote, “I love him to pieces ❤️ Happy Fathers Day to our Pa ❤️.”

Kate and Oliver have had a complex relationship with their biological father for years and rarely share a Father’s Day message to him, despite always wishing Russell the best. “Change your [last] name to Russell,” Hudson said in an interview with Inside Edition in 2015.