Golden Globes: Snoop Dogg mispronounces Ben Affleck, more stars' names during nominations announcement

Snoop Dogg seemingly had a hard time announcing the 2022 Golden Globe nominations.

The 50-year-old hip-hop icon lent a helping hand to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association on Monday when he read off this year's Golden Globe nominees during a live stream.

A handful of times throughout the stream, the rapper stumbled over names, notably Ben Affleck's. The actor earned a surprise nomination for his supporting role in "The Tender Bar."

When Snoop arrived at Affleck's category, best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture, he said, "Been Afflack."

"Ben Affleck, my fault," Snoop said with a chuckle. "Sorry about that, Ben."

Snoop also pronounced "Dune" director Denis Villeneuve (pronounced duh-NEE vil-NUV) "Dennis Villa Nueva."

Ciarán Hinds, star of "Belfast," was also a tough one for the musician.

"Ca-ron, no sorry, Karen Hinds," he said. "Work with me here."

The nominee's first name is pronounced KEE-run.

The star also briefly corrected himself when slightly mispronouncing the names of nominees Alana Haim and Elizabeth Olsen. Additionally, mispronunciations of Christine Baranski' and Alexandre Desplat's last names and the film "Cyrano" slipped out as well.

Several viewers took to social media to poke fun at the silly moments.

"Congrats to Ben Affleck (or how to Snoop Dogg like to call him "Been Afflack") for his Golden Globe nomination," a viewer said on Twitter.

"Losing my mind over Snoop Dogg mispronouncing nearly every name on the list, but only stopping to apologize to Ben Affleck," said another.

Added a third: "Setting my ringtone to Snoop Dogg saying 'Ben Affleck.'"

"SNOOP DOGG PRONOUNCING DENIS VILLENEUVE'S NAME HELPPPP," said another.

"The way snoop dogg said Denis Villeneuve will always haunt me," another joked.