Golden Globe 2022 nominations announced

The 2022 Golden Globe nominations have officially been announced with hit TV shows like "Hacks" and "Only Murders in the Building" getting recognition alongside movies like "Belfast" and "Dune."

Thanks to Netflix's far international reach with streaming, foreign-language TV hits like "Lupin" and "Squid Game" were given nominations after getting mainstream attention on the platform. While there were a handful of surprises, there were also a few snubs such as "No Time To Die" getting nothing but best song and Rita Moreno not being nominated alongside the many that came for "West Side Story."

Hit films like "Dune" and "King Richard" were mentioned for Golden Globes alongside television shows like "Ted Lasso" and "The Morning Show" on Monday as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association tried to reclaim its reputation after a year of strife.

To help keep track of whether your favorite made the cut for a Golden Globe this year, below is the full list of 2022 nominees:

Best TV series musical or comedy

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best picture, drama

Belfast

Coda

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

GOLDEN GLOBE 2022 NOMINATIONS ADDRESS HFPA DIVERSITY ISSUE HEAD-ON AS MANY WONDER IF THEY'RE READY

Best musical or comedy

Cyrano

Don't Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick… Boom!

West Side Story

Best actress in a motion picture, drama

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best actor in a motion picture, drama

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best actress in a motion picture musical or comedy

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler

West Side Story

Best Actor in a motion picture musical or comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In The Heights

Best supporting actress in a motion picture

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Best supporting actor in a motion picture

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best animated picture

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya The Last Dragon

Best director of a motion picture

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Steven Speilberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best screenplay for a motion picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay, Don't Look Up

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

NETFLIX, AMAZON CHIEFS BLAST HOLLYWOOD FOREIGN PRESS OVER DIVERSITY, GROUP RESPONDS

Best picture – non-English language (formerly foreign language)

Compartment No. 6

Drive My Car

The Hand of God

A Hero

Parallell Mothers

Best score for a motion picture

Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch

Germain Franco, Encanto

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers

Hans Zimmer, Dune

Best song for a motion picture

Being Alive, King Richard

Dos Oruguitas, Encanto

Down to Joy, Belfast

Here I Am (Singing My Way Home), Respect

No Time to Die, No Time To Die

Best drama series

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Best musical or comedy series

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best television motion picture or miniseries

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Best actress in a television motion picture or miniseries

Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage

Cythia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best actor in a television motion picture or miniseries

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

Best actress in a television series, drama

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Pose

Best performance by an actor in a TV series drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung Jai, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Holes

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Asi, Lupin

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Best actress in a television comedy or musical

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-Ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best television actor, musical or comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best supporting actress in a television series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Best supporting an actor in a television series

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

O Yeong-su, Squid Game