Golden Globe 2022 nominations announced
Hits movies like 'Dune' and 'West Side Story' were nominated alongside TV shows like 'Ted Lasso' and 'Only Murders in the Building'
The 2022 Golden Globe nominations have officially been announced with hit TV shows like "Hacks" and "Only Murders in the Building" getting recognition alongside movies like "Belfast" and "Dune."
Thanks to Netflix's far international reach with streaming, foreign-language TV hits like "Lupin" and "Squid Game" were given nominations after getting mainstream attention on the platform. While there were a handful of surprises, there were also a few snubs such as "No Time To Die" getting nothing but best song and Rita Moreno not being nominated alongside the many that came for "West Side Story."
Hit films like "Dune" and "King Richard" were mentioned for Golden Globes alongside television shows like "Ted Lasso" and "The Morning Show" on Monday as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association tried to reclaim its reputation after a year of strife.
To help keep track of whether your favorite made the cut for a Golden Globe this year, below is the full list of 2022 nominees:
Best TV series musical or comedy
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Best picture, drama
Belfast
Coda
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
GOLDEN GLOBE 2022 NOMINATIONS ADDRESS HFPA DIVERSITY ISSUE HEAD-ON AS MANY WONDER IF THEY'RE READY
Best musical or comedy
Cyrano
Don't Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick… Boom!
West Side Story
Best actress in a motion picture, drama
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best actor in a motion picture, drama
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best actress in a motion picture musical or comedy
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up
Emma Stone, Cruella
Rachel Zegler
West Side Story
Best Actor in a motion picture musical or comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In The Heights
Best supporting actress in a motion picture
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
Best supporting actor in a motion picture
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciaran Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best animated picture
Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya The Last Dragon
Best director of a motion picture
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Steven Speilberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Best screenplay for a motion picture
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay, Don't Look Up
Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
NETFLIX, AMAZON CHIEFS BLAST HOLLYWOOD FOREIGN PRESS OVER DIVERSITY, GROUP RESPONDS
Best picture – non-English language (formerly foreign language)
Compartment No. 6
Drive My Car
The Hand of God
A Hero
Parallell Mothers
Best score for a motion picture
Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch
Germain Franco, Encanto
Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog
Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers
Hans Zimmer, Dune
Best song for a motion picture
Being Alive, King Richard
Dos Oruguitas, Encanto
Down to Joy, Belfast
Here I Am (Singing My Way Home), Respect
No Time to Die, No Time To Die
Best drama series
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
Best musical or comedy series
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Best television motion picture or miniseries
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
Best actress in a television motion picture or miniseries
Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage
Cythia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Best actor in a television motion picture or miniseries
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Rahim, The Serpent
Best actress in a television series, drama
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Pose
Best performance by an actor in a TV series drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung Jai, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Holes
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Omar Asi, Lupin
CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
Best actress in a television comedy or musical
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-Ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best television actor, musical or comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best supporting actress in a television series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Best supporting an actor in a television series
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
O Yeong-su, Squid Game