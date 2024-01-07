Golden Globes presenter Kevin Costner grateful to be at show 'after staying back last year' due to LA storms

Kevin Costner was happy to simply make it to the Golden Globes on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Costner, who won a Golden Globe last year for his starring role as John Dutton in "Yellowstone," was forced to miss the 2023 ceremony due to flooding from heavy rainfall near his home in Santa Barbara.

"Excited to be presenting at the @goldenglobes tonight! Especially after staying back last year during the devastating storms back at home," Costner shared with his Instagram followers.

He added, "I’m grateful to be here—thanks to the Hollywood Foreign Press for having me!"

Costner looked sharp as he posed in front of a piano wearing a black, three-piece suit which included a vest and matching bow tie. He walked the red carpet solo at the Beverly Hilton nearly five months after reaching a divorce settlement with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner.

Last year, Kevin and Christine were forced to miss the show at the last minute due to extreme weather conditions near the home they shared together north of Los Angeles.

"Yesterday we had to pull the kids out of school in Santa Barbara," he said in a video apology posted online. "This is the second time in five years that the freeway has flooded out, we found ourselves on the wrong side of the town and we couldn't get back last night."

"Nobody's sadder than us that we can't be there at the Golden Globes," Costner added. "Chris had a beautiful dress, I was looking forward to walking down the red carpet with her."

Costner won big that night, too, and weeks after the ceremony, shared an unboxing video upon receiving his trophy in the mail. "When you first come to Hollywood you just wanted to get your first job and you see these things and even wonder if you’re ever gonna get in a room like that," Costner said. "It feels really good to have this, there’s no substitute for being there."

He added, "But my wife made a night of it for us and all those balloons and now I’m holding it. For everybody who supported me, for the Hollywood foreign press for thinking enough of what I did this year and I’m so glad I found movies in my life. That made a difference. I don’t know what would have happened to me if I hadn’t done the movies. Thank you to everyone."

Months after he earned the Golden Globe, Baumgartner filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. The former couple was married for 18 years.

Following a four-month court battle to establish child support payments, where a judge ruled in favor of the actor, Costner exclusively told Fox News Digital: "You know, when you have a life that long with somebody, there is no winner... and it's this big, crazy thing called life and how it unravels so quickly. One minute you feel like you're on top of the world, and then you realize how, you know, how vulnerable you are."

Costner was certain the former couple would figure it out. "She's an incredible mom," he added. "We will figure it out and we'll share. We just got to kind of convalesce right now."