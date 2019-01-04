Golden Globes' jaw-dropping moments, from Jennifer Lopez's plunging dress to Jack Nicholson's odd confession

The Golden Globes is kicking off 2019's award season, and it likely won't disappoint. The star-studded show has been known to turn heads — whether it's due to a celebrity's unique attire or a passionate acceptance speech.

Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh will share the mic at this year's ceremony, vowing to minimize political commentary as much as possible.

“I don’t really think that [getting political] is for the hosts necessarily. You make it an open and safe place for whoever wants to use that platform to speak,” Oh recently told The Hollywood Reporter.

GOLDEN GLOBES 2019 HOSTS ANDY SAMBERG AND SANDRA OH REVEAL HOW MUCH POLITICAL HUMOR WILL BE IN THE SHOW

Samberg agreed, adding "people could use a little smile" this year.

The 76th annual Golden Globes ceremony, which is slated to last about three hours, will air on Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

From fiery jabs to peculiar outfit choices, here's a look at some of the most jaw-dropping moments in Golden Globes' history.

Seth Meyers' mocks Harvey Weinstein

In 2018, Golden Globes host Seth Meyers — like many attendees — publicly denounced sexual harassment and highlighted the #MeToo movement during his opening monologue.

“It’s 2018. Marijuana is finally allowed, and sexual harassment finally isn’t," Meyers stated.

The comedian couldn't help but slam disgraced Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

“Harvey Weinstein isn’t here tonight because, well, I’ve heard rumors he’s crazy and difficult to work with,” Meyers said. “Don’t worry because he’ll be back in 20 years when he becomes the first person ever booed during the In Memoriam.”

J'Lo's eye-grabbing neckline

Jennifer Lopez stunned in a sparkling — and plunging — silver Zuhair Murad dress at the 2015 Golden Globes.

And her co-presenter Jeremy Renner couldn't help but sneak in some colorful commentary about his view.

Before opening the envelope that listed the winner for Best Actor in a TV, Mini-series or Movie, Lopez asked if Renner wanted assistance.

"You want me to do it? I have the nails," she offered.

JENNIFER LOPEZ, ALEX RODRIGUEZ'S RELATIONSHIP TIMELINE, FROM SECRET ROMANCE TO 'POWER COUPLE'

"You've got the globes, too," Renner said, as Lopez smirked.

The winner, Billy Bob Thornton for his performance in "Fargo," seemingly made a reference to Renner's remark during his short acceptance speech.

"These days you get in a lot of trouble no matter what you say ... You can say anything in the world and get in trouble. I know this for a fact. So, I'm just going to say thank you," he said.

Tina Fey's Taylor Swift commentary

"Why you gotta be so mean?"

That's what Taylor Swift was probably pondering when Tina Gey joked with cohost Amy Poehler during the 2013 Golden Globes that the singer should "stay away from Michael J. Fox's son" and take some time for herself.

Swift apparently wasn't too amused by the laughter at her expense. In response to the comment, Swift later referenced a quote she once heard from Katie Couric to Vanity Fair that stated, "There's a special place in hell for women who don't help other women."

“[T]he fact that there are slide shows of a dozen guys that I either hugged on a red carpet or met for lunch or wrote a song with. . . it’s just kind of ridiculous.” Swift told the publication. “It’s why I have to avoid the tabloid part of our culture because they turn you into a fictional character.”

TAYLOR SWIFT'S TRANSFORMATION FROM COUNTRY SINGER TO POLITICAL VOICE

Fey was surprised Swift was upset by the remark and stressed to Entertainment Tonight that it was just meant to poke fun.

"If anyone was going to get mad at us, I thought it would be James Cameron," Fey told ET. "I did not see that one coming. It was a joke. It was a lighthearted joke."

Meryl Streep forgets her glasses

Meryl Streep's just like us — she needs glasses to read far away teleprompters.

So, imagine the actress' shock and horror when she discovers she forgot to bring her lenses on stage while accepting her award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama at the 2012 Golden Globes.

"Oh s--t! Where are my glasses? Oh, I'm going to have to remember my speech," Streep joked as the audience giggled. NBC bleeped out the curse.

"Oh my God, I'm going to leave people off," she continued.

Backstage, Streep admitted she was embarrassed she swore on live television.

"I said s--t on TV! I did. ... I said [it] and I don’t normally say ... Well, I do normally say that, but I don’t say it on TV," she told Access Hollywood at the time, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jack Nicholson's shocking admission

In 2003, Jack Nicholson accepted an award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for "About Schmidt."

Clutching his trophy, Nicholson joked about being surprised about the win because he "thought we made a comedy." During his minutes-long speech, Nicholson drew laughs as he dubbed actress Kathy Bates "The Bates Motel" and Dermot Mulroney haircut.

As he wrapped up, Nicholson admitted he took a Valium that night. Cameras then panned to Bates, who pumped her fists and laughed at Nicholson's confession.