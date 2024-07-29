'Golden Bachelorette' does not want to 'replace' late husband, but is prepared to kiss 'fair amount' of guys

Although there's a new "Bachelor" show premiering in September, things won't look too different. The premise is still falling in love and the means to get there? A lot of on-screen kissing.

Joan Vassos, who was announced as the very first "Golden Bachelorette" in May, says she knows she'll be kissing more than one man during her season after sharing a smooch with "Golden Bachelor" Gerry Turner last year.

In a new promo for her season, obtained by People magazine, Vassos is asked by her daughter how she feels "kissing another guy on TV?"

"Oh geez, I'm gonna have to get used to that because you don't want to be with somebody that you don't want to kiss. So you have to like, try it out," Vassos can be seen telling her children, as well as her own mother and mother-in-law.

"I'm gonna probably kiss some, a fair amount of guys on camera, I'm sorry, guys," she told her family, much to her children's chagrin.

"A fair amount?" her son Nick inquired.

"Yeah, we were not expecting that answer," daughter Ally quipped.

Vassos shares children Nick and Ally, as well as Erica and Luke, with her first husband John Vassos, who died in 2021 from pancreatic cancer.

During a 1-on-1 date on "The Golden Bachelor" with Turner, also a widow, Vassos shared a little bit about how she'd approached dating since her husband of 32 years had passed.

"I loved being married so I tried to start dating after like a year," she told Turner. "And I feel like maybe I tried to find it, maybe, a little too soon. But I'm at 2.5 years, and I feel like I'm ready."

During the promo, Vassos reiterated to her family that she wasn't looking to "replace" her late husband.

"Thank you so much for all your support," she said at the dinner table. "I'm not here to replace Dad. I just want our family to be whole again."

Vassos also touched upon the kind of guy she'd like to end up with. "I'm very picky about a man being a gentleman," she said, before listing qualities she'd like in a man. "Somebody with a big heart. Somebody who's generous. And also, somebody who's humble."

The 61-year-old ultimately self-eliminated during Turner's season despite feeling a connection. She revealed during the "Women Tell All" episode that her daughter had been struggling with postpartum depression and needed her support.

"The Golden Bachelorette" premieres on Sept. 18.