‘Goldbergs’ star Hayley Orrantia recalls standing up to ‘X Factor’ producers: 'It was definitely intimidating'

Hayley Orrantia is a total-package performer.

The 25-year-old actress, best known for her role as Erica Goldberg on the hit ABC comedy series "The Goldbergs," has also enjoyed a budding career as a country singer, getting her musical start at a young age by lending background vocals to the likes of Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus.

Orrantia sat down with Fox News to discuss her TV and music careers, why she once stood up to “X Factor” producers, and how she dealt with ex who allegedly stole money from her. She also talked about what inspired her latest musical release, “The Way Out.”

Fox News: For those who may be unfamiliar with your story, can you talk about the hard work you’ve put in to get to this point?

Orrantia: Wow. Well, I've been doing music for as long as I can remember. It was always ... I feel like I compared a lot to kids who just decide they're gonna try soccer for the summer. Like, that's what music was for me. But then it became something way bigger than that. Something I definitely wanted to carry out as a career, if possible. And to make a very long story short, I ended up meeting with record labels and they recommended that I try to get a platform like a television show in order to make music also work.

So it's a very unconventional kind of way to go about it. But it was when like, 'Hannah Montana' was a thing. So you get a deal with the show. So I had no interest in acting, but then eventually I started taking classes and I fell in love with it. And then I booked this show at 19, 'The Goldbergs' on ABC and it's been seven seasons now; we're in our seventh season. So it's just like, time has flown by. But I love working on the show, I love acting and my character is actually able to incorporate like music into the show. So I get to do both of the things that I love and I honestly don't think I could ask for a better situation.

Fox News: You sang background vocals for Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus at such a young age, what were those moments like for you as a young artist?

Orrantia: I mean, it's definitely not easy. My parents had to sacrifice a lot because I started doing this when I was really young. And, you know, I needed their support and their time to be able to make any of this happen. So I feel like without them, it would not happen at all. And also, just like the generosity of people within the music industry and the film industry who have been very supportive and have believed in me, and without them, you know, I couldn't have gotten the opportunity to audition for the ‘Goldbergs’ or at one point I did 'X Factor.'

You know, there's all these different kind of pieces to the puzzle or stepping stones that kind of got me to this point. But it also requires a lot of hard work and dedication to just making it happen. It's not just like a casual side hobby thing to do. It's like, if you want to make it your career, you really have to give it your all. So I'm very thankful that I get to do this as a job, because a lot of the times it doesn't feel like one.

Fox News: How did it feel to be handpicked by Paula Abdul to a part of a girl group when you were on “X Factor” in 2011?

Orrantia: 'X Factor' was a big transitional phase for me, going from singing at festivals in my hometown to then like, really incorporating myself in the industry – being on a show like that where it's live and I'm getting to work with people who have been established in the music industry and the film industry for a while now. It was very intimidating as someone who grew up outside of Dallas and never done anything like that. But at the same time, I learned a lot from being on that show. I learned a lot about, you know, turnaround times and making things work and being on stage live performances and getting used to, you know, when little things slip up here and there, how are you going to cover it up and make it work for you in the moment?

And so I learned a lot and met a lot of great people. And then when Paula and Simon and that – they put us into this girl group on the show, it was a little scary because being a solo-artist always you're like, 'now I'm with these three girls I don't know, but we're gonna have to make this work.' And I would say that it wasn't like the easiest thing just because we were all over the country. So we had to try to come together as much as possible and learn how to make a girl-group work. And we had a great time.

The group was Lakoda Rayne and I feel like we just as a group really bonded, good times and bad times. I mean, 'X Factor' is... when you're a reality music competition show like that, there's a lot going on. So I would say, it was a good learning experience. It was the first big stepping stone into where I think I am now. And thankfully, the girls and I are all still really good friends and support each other and everything we're doing.

Fox News: What advice would you give to contestants who perform on singing competition shows?

Orrantia: I would say that shows like that, while they can be very beneficial to a lot of artists, you're dealing with a lot of very new artists. You know, these are people that probably don't even really know that this could end up being a career for them. And so, you have to be kind of careful when you enter in something like this because you're being thrown into the middle of what is a TV show at the end of the day. So you cannot allow these producers to compromise who you truly are and what you envision for yourself. It's one thing to take advice from them -- I mean, they're professionals. So they do know what they're doing. And it's sometimes a really good thing to have that professional opinion and help them guide you into whatever artist it is you want to become.

But you really have to be careful and stand up for yourself. I remember there was distinctively a moment on the show where, in the girl group, they wanted us to perform a song that the four of us did not want to do and we had an idea of a really cool mash-up that we wanted to do that week. And the producers kept pushing back and I said to them, as did the rest of the girls, that 'You can put the song on that you want, the music for the song you want wants to do but we're probably going to sing the lyrics to the mash-up, so if you want like a chaotic moment on your hands, like, I would just let us do this,' because we were not going to back down.

So with that, we went out knowing that we were the artists and the group that we wanted to be. And that's the most important thing.

Fox News: Was it scary standing up for yourself in that moment?

Orrantia: Yeah, I mean, I was 17. ... And these are like people who have written songs for the top artists in the industry that are telling us how it's going to go. And you know, it was definitely intimidating for me, but I knew that, you know, at the end of the day, I could just leave this competition and people are going to forget about me and that could be fine and I'll go from there. But I would rather do that on my terms and knowing that I'm sticking with what I think is right and what's right for myself, because it's very easy to get swept up in what the producers want for a show.

Fox News: You have this really down-to-earth personality. Where does that fun exterior come from?

Orrantia: I grew up outside of Dallas, Texas, in Highland Village – which is in the Denton County area. And my mom and dad, I feel like, have just been a really strong, important figures in my life. And I feel like I credit a lot of things to them because being an only child, I've had a lot of attention from them. But they've been able to dedicate a lot of their time to me because I haven't had other siblings that they have to juggle school and activities and things.

So I feel like that contributes a bit as well to – even though I've been in the industry – they've always been there with me up until today, like they are a big part of my team and I love going home and seeing my friends and family and knowing where I came from is very important to me. And I don't know, as much as I love being in this industry, I don't think that necessarily being in the industry means that you have to compromise, like being a good person and just being yourself.

Fox News: Being so outgoing, do you have a preference on doing drama or comedy?

Orrantia: I would say that I would like to dabble in all different kinds of acting. I mostly do comedy because of the ‘Goldbergs,’ but I grew up watching sitcoms with my dad. So I never thought I would be an actress. But if I was going to do one, I would say that comedy was just naturally what I always gravitated towards. So I hope I always do that throughout my career. But I would love to challenge myself and do more dramatic roles because you know, who wouldn't want to step outside of their comfort zone and try something new?

Fox News: Did you think "The Goldbergs" would be on the air for seven seasons?

Orrantia: When I booked the show, I was already shocked because I really hadn't worked on anything before that. And to book a network television show like this was a very big deal for me, very nerve-wracking as well. But I would say that, you know, you book the pilot, you do the pilot. Does the pilot even get picked up? You know, these were all things that down the line after Season 1 – are we gonna get picked up for Season 2? Truly, you never know. And now with TV being what it is and streaming, you're constantly getting new material, new content.

So I don't want to say that I never fathomed that it could go this long or longer because I truly love the show and I'm a fan of the writing. And I think that it's a quality show. But at the same time, it's just such a gamble with what's going to resonate with audiences. And I've been very lucky that this... to be on a show that I enjoy working on. That also is very nostalgic for people and that people tune in every week and we're able to get to Season 7.

Fox News: What was the biggest thing you learned about yourself in the last six or seven seasons on a network TV show that has done so well?

Orrantia: I have a really good short-term memory that I never thought I had because I was really bad at like, tests growing up because I would try to cram in like last-minute information. But now, I come to set and I learn my lines that morning and I get to the scene and I just do it. So that for me, has been something I've learned about myself that I didn't think I could ever do. But outside of that, I would say just, you know, having to navigate a crazy schedule. Filming is already a very hectic schedule but then trying to juggle music on top of that, it can be a lot.

Trust me, I like to take my days off. I like a lazy day and sitting on the couch. So I can't say that I'm constantly doing things, but, you know, it's a... I would say that I'm proud of being able to navigate life situations now with work at the same time. You know, it's just growing up being an adult. I'm 25, so I have grown up while being on this show. And with all of that. I would say, just the average outside of filming, the very average – like growing up and learning as you go and trying to navigate everyday situations.

Fox News: When there is so much on your plate, scheduling is so important. How do you do it all?

Orrantia: Yeah, I mean, we film Monday through Friday for the show and we have weekends off. We also get a week off every month, which helps a lot. Not a lot of film and television shows will allow that schedule. So I would say that in my off-time I spend as much of it as I can focused on music; whether that be writing, recording or even trying to do shows.



I'm trying to set up some gigs right now for the rest of fall on my week off. And then, when we're in the big hiatus in-between seasons, that's when I really kind of hunker down and focus on music because it's why I kind of started in the beginning. I just love music. I love songwriting now more than anything.

And there's something I learn new about the industry every day – if it's a fun opportunity that I want to be a part of, and so I try to challenge myself in that whenever I have off-time but it can be difficult. You know, not a lot of people juggle two different industry careers like that at one time but if you can, if you really want to do it, I feel like you can find the time.

Fox News: What inspires you to write music?

Orrantia: Everyday situations inspire my songs. Relationships, a lot of the time. Friendships. My mom and dad, I have a lot of songs where I feel like I've talk about my mom and dad. I love writing about love and definitely a relationship kind of person. So I have a lot of material there that I can work with and I generally gravitate towards sad songs. And I don't want to say that I'm a sad person necessarily, but I've been through a lot in the last seven years since I've moved out here and started the show – that while really cool, good things also some really bad things. And so with that, I feel like I've been able to channel that emotion into music that not only is therapeutic for me, but other people can hopefully listen and it resonates with them and maybe helps them in some way.

Fox News: Was your faith in humanity affected at all when you discovered your ex-boyfriend had allegedly stolen money from you?

Orrantia: I would say that that experience definitely affected how I trust people. I had to learn a lot about myself as well as how to adjust to, you know, this world that I'm living in. I grew up [with] a very normal life. And to be thrown into an industry that like this, people tell you all the time, you got to watch your back. But, you know, you don't really believe them until it happens to you. So I think in that way, it was a very big learning experience to kind of know like, oddly enough, there are gonna be people that take advantage of you, whether you're a celebrity or just in every day like... you know what I mean?

Like, if you have a regular job, if you have what seems to be a regular relationship, there's always someone that can swoop in and take advantage of you or your situation. I don't know why. It's still something I'm working with in my own life and my own faith but I feel like for the most part, you know, I've been able to separate myself from that situation, learn a lot and know that not everyone is that way and that there are good people out there. There's a way to trust yourself to know who is good and who is bad and to carry on forward with those people that you know are genuine and can stick around in your life. So I don't know if I really answer that question for you, but I would say all around it was a tough experience, but I'm glad I experienced it because I learned so much about myself.

Fox News: How much of your last EP came as a result of what happened in your relationship?

Orrantia: Every single word in my EP was a reflection of what happened. I'm a very literal songwriter and so a lot of people might listen to those songs and it just sounds like a song about depression or a song about denial, because the EP was about the different stages of grief I experienced. But for me, I have a lot of little nuggets of knowledge and secrets in there between, you know, things that my ex would know. And for me, that's where I feel like I love songwriting because it's an accomplishment to take all of these hidden gems that you have in your diary and you can form them into a song that can possibly be relatable. But maybe some people don't even pick up on those little things.

So for me, that's the fun challenge. And it was also just such a therapeutic process to get it out and package it into one project and then let it be what it is... But it is [gone] I've separated myself from it enough now releasing this new song 'Nights and Weekends,' that is a celebration of the weekend and just life and having fun with your friends and looking forward to time off. And that's kind of the phase of life I'm in now. So it came at a really good time for me.

Fox News: What are some things you do to keep yourself sharp mentally?

Orrantia: Definitely songwriting as far as just getting my emotions out on paper or laptop, whatever your form would be. But I would say, that's one therapeutic thing for me with my mental health. When it comes to keeping my brain sharp, though, there's this app that I love called Peak that challenges you with like all different kinds of memorization, coordination, things that I do every day, because I just think it's important to constantly challenge your brain. And I didn't go to college and I would love to do that. So this is like my weird way of like taking tests and feeling like I'm doing something. [Laughs].

But at the same time, when it comes to my emotional and mental health, I have a therapist. I'm happy to say that I go and I am able to talk out my feelings with her as well as friends and family that I constantly use as sounding boards. I think it's so important. And if you don't have anyone that you feel like you can go to in your personal life, there are people on hotlines that are available. And it might... it's very strange to go to a stranger and tell them your feelings.

But I think it's so important because you gain so much knowledge about yourself and your situation that you... I always say this, when your life and your situation that you're in right now is like this close to you [Hayley holds the palm of her hand an inch from her face] so all you can see really is this blurry outside, but it's like you're not seeing the full picture. So you have someone that's able to take that away from you and you can separate yourself and go, 'OK, I'm seeing everything now for what it really is and I can make better decisions, healthier choices for me, who I want in my life,' and I think it's really important to have that person.

Fox News: When it comes to social media, is it difficult for you to just set it aside to do something else when the world is right in our phones?

Orrantia: It is very difficult for me to set my phone down. I would say, the coolest thing about the new iPhones, but also the most nauseating is the screen time ability, where it tells you how long you've been on certain apps or on your phone in general, how many times you pick up your phone. You don't even want to know how many times I pick up my phone in a day, whether it's to check the time to see if I got a text message, to check Instagram and it's not healthy. I fully know that. And at one point I deleted Instagram for 24-hours and I was like, I gotta know what's going on. So it's something with my generation that I feel like we really need to have – we've started a conversation – we haven't really come up with any solutions.

I would say that it's very important that we figure out how to separate ourselves because I find myself going on social media and getting in my own head about myself and am I doing enough? Do I look right? Just because I'm seeing other people do things which has nothing to do with me, but that's just how it affects us. And I think everyone resonates with that. Everyone has that feeling, no matter who you are. There's always somebody that you wish you had their life or what they're doing. And I think it's something that we need to work on.

I wish I had a solution. For now, it's just trying to when I'm with people not do this. It drives me crazy when I'm trying to talk to someone and I ask them a question or they ask me a question and then they're like, 'Uh huh, that's really cool. I love that.' [Hayley emulates a person looking down at their cell phone]. Like, you know, it's important to have that connection when you can but it's an addiction at the same time. So it's something that we have to kind of navigate.